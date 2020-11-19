FORT WAYNE — PBS Fort Wayne has begun live streaming its main broadcast channel online, the station announced today. This livestream of PBS Fort Wayne’s main channel, 39.1, can be seen on the station’s home page (https://pbsfortwayne.org) as well as at https://pbsfortwayne.org/live/ and by visiting https://pbs.org.
Viewers can watch the live stream on computers or on other devices that support the following web browsers:
• Google Chrome
• Mozilla Firefox
• Safari (Apple)
• Microsoft Edge
While other web browsers can visit PBS.org, such as Amazon Silk or third-party browsers included on Smart TVs, these web browsers are not officially supported. Video playback or troubleshooting is not guaranteed for these unsupported browsers.
Viewrs can also watch the PBS Fort Wayne live stream on the PBS Video app on the following devices/platforms:
• Roku
• Apple TV (4th generation and newer)
• Amazon Fire devices (Firestick and Tablets)
• Android TV
• Apple iPhones and iPads
• Android mobile devices such as phones and tablets.
Viewers who wish to watch the live stream on these devices should open the PBS Video app home screen and select Live TV at the top or left side of the app. Press OK on the remote to begin watching.
PBS is working to offer live streaming to other devices and platforms on the near future.
If viewers do not have the PBS Video App downloaded, it’s a free download from the Google Play Store, Apple Store or Amazon App store, or through the app store on any of the above platforms.
PBS Fort Wayne is the northeast Indiana region’s only locally owned and operated full power television service and only public television resource.
PBS Fort Wayne broadcasts five channels, 24 hours a day: Our main channel on 39.1; PBS Kids on channel 39.2; Create TV on channel 39.3; Explore on channel 39.4 (local and Indiana-centric programs international news, public affairs, and the best of public television documentaries) and PBS Fort Wayne WX on channel 39.5, providing National Weather Service Doppler weather radar, weather warnings and National Weather Service audio.
