Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Tyler J. Messer, 24, of the 1200 block of Estell Drive, Kendallville, was booked at 9:06 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Cole H. Gayhart, 23, of the 300 block of Grant Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 9:21 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Gayhart was held on $2,500 bond.
Jonathon T. Jarrett, 35, of the 500 block of Ogle Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:52 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and reckless driving. Jarrett was held without bond.
Darko Ninkovic, 34, of the 1000 block of Cherlera, Elkhart Grove, Illinois, was booked at 9:02 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class B misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Jeremias Perez-Hernandez, 20, of Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:22 p.m. Saturday by Avilla police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Perez-Hernandez was released on his own recognizance.
Lemuel Torres, 35, of the 100 block of West Orange Street, Cromwell, was arrested at 9:28 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on two warrants. No charging information provided. Torres was held without bond.
Damon J. Yoder, 21, of the 7600 block of West C.R. 300S, Topeka, was booked at 9:08 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class C misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Kimberly J. Brennaman, 39, of the 600 block of South Poplar Drive, Syracuse, was arrested at 11:31 p.m. Sunday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Brennaman was held without bond.
Brayton S. Stanley, 24, of the 500 block of South Union Street, Warsaw, was arrested at 12:19 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony; and and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor Stanley was held on $2,500 bond.
Devin L. Stephens, 30, of the 200 block of South Elm Street, Albion, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. Sunday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
