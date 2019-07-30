ALBION — Any major improvements to the Ball Road area where three people died when a car slid into the Elkhart River in February will have to be scaled back, the Noble County Commissioners heard Monday morning.
In a meeting July 8, the commissioners heard a proposal to make substantial safety improvements to a sharp curve on a Ligonier-area road where a family of three died earlier this year was ready to be submitted in an effort to get grant funding for the fixes. At that meeting, Noble County Highway Department engineer Zack Smith went over an engineering report for improvements at the curve where Ball Road meets C.R. 700W, estimated to cost $1.41 million.
In February, a car driven by JJ Reyes, 50, of Ligonier, slid off the snow-covered curve and into the Elkhart River. The vehicle flipped and filled with water. Reyes and his two daughters, Zulia Reyes, 15, and Valeria Reyes, 13 — were pronounced dead after the overturned vehicle was pulled out of the water.
At Monday's meeting, Smith said he had heard back that the county's efforts to receive Highway Traffic Safety Improvements money would need to be scaled back to $575,000 for the Ball Road project.
Smith had submitted the application to the Local Technical Assistance Program, which forwarded it on to a special commission. That commission ran the data through its mathematical formula for such projects and came up with a benefit-to-cost ratio of 0.41. Projects with a benefit-to-cost ratio greater than 1.0 are considered for funding.
Six possible proposals were included in a traffic safety study ordered by the county, with the preferred solution being a dual curve realignment that would soften the curve and move it farther from the river.
“The alignment of Ball Road would be relocated north away from the Elkhart River improving roadside safety," the report said. "The larger horizontal curve radius will make the roadway much easier to navigate and improve stopping sight distances around the curve. This lateral shift away from the river will remove it as a near roadside hazard or the need for riverbank slope improvements."
The improvements were estimated to cost approximately $1.41 million, with $1.03 million for construction and approximately $380,000 for engineering, right-of-way purchase and utility relocation.
Now the county will have to go back to the drawing board.
"t least now we have an idea of cost restraints," Smith said.
Also at Monday's meeting:
• The commissioners approved Smith's request to pay a firm $20,000 to provide inspections for culverts and structures in Green and Swan townships. The county needs to have an inventory of these culverts, which range in size from 6-foot to 20-foot in diameter, Smith said.
The culverts are not large enough to be considered bridges, and the project would be ineligible for federal assistance on inspections.
Smith said it is still important that the county know the conditions of these culverts before they become a safety hazard due to deteriorating conditions.
• Smith also reported on a speed study on C.R. 600W between C.R. 500S and C.R. 600S.
The area is marked as a 30 mph zone, and the traffic study done in-house by the Noble County Highway Department showed numerous vvehicles traveling in excess of 75 mph in that stretch.
Smith said the Noble County Sheriff's Department had been notified of the situation. Commissioner Gary Leatherman said the only way to deal with the problem was an increased law enforcement presence in the area, but that solution was likely only temporary.
• Discussion of proposed changes to Noble County's Unified Development Ordinance regarding dog kennels were tabled until the Aug. 26 meeting of the commissioners.
