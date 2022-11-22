Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Michele L. Amaya, 42, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was booked at 5:43 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Angelica Diaz-Diaz, 27, of the 100 block of Townline Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Diaz-Diaz was held on $2,500 bond.
Odis Gayheart Jr., 55, of the 700 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Gayheart was held on $2,500 bond.
Tommy A. Gibson Jr., 39, of the 8100 block of West C.R. 200N, Cromwell, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Gibson was released on his own recognizance.
Angel G. Munoz-Delcid, 44, of the 5900 block of Yellowstone Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:32 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Munoz-Delcid was held without bond.
Marshall L. Nelson, 40, of the 700 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:23 a.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of domestic battery-deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony. Nelson was held without bond.
Lindsey Palos, 26, of the 6600 block of West Cromwell Road, Kimmell, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Palos was held on $2,500 bond.
Tristan G. Sherman, 20, of the 400 block of North C.R. 900W, Kimmell, was booked at 9:34 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Kaylee M. Kiessling, 20, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:09 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Kiessling was held on $2,500 bond.
Erik S. Munoz, 27, of the 200 block of LeClere Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:09 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 felony. Munoz was held on $2,500 bond.
Priscilla L. Murillo, 36, of the 100 block of East Orange Street, Cromwell, was booked at 10:01 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class C misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Ty M. Sims, 27, of the 9700 block of East Excalibur Place, Cromwell, was arrested at 3:11 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony; a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor; and two warrants charging Class C misdemeanors. No further charging information provided. Sims was held on $2,500 bond.
Brittany M. Nelson, 36, of the 3500 block of East C.R. 200S, Albion, was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony. Nelson was held without bond.
Amber L. Watson, 34, of the 600 block of North Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:57 a.m. Monday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
