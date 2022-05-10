“I don’t mind staying low-key,” Robert Probst says as the first thing as he sits down for the interview.
He’s not being bashful. Over the course of a 30-minute chat, he deftly deflects the spotlight away from himself to others and their contributions time after time.
That’s the judge in him — presiding without trying to be the center of attention — but it’s hard to ignore that even at 87 years old, you can’t show up many places and not run into him. His list of volunteer jobs makes the word “retirement” seem like a misnomer.
That’s especially true as he sits in the board room of the Community Learning Center talking about the ways he’s still involved, because it’s a place that very well might not exist if he hadn’t been there in recent years to fight for it.
Probst — who most just know as Judge Probst — received his law degree in 1960 and started practicing as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Noble County. He left briefly in July ‘61 for a 13-month military stint, before returning and continuing to work in private practice until he ran for Noble Circuit Court judge in 1974.
Probst sat the bench for four terms — 24 years — before retiring from full-time duty. He continued with the law as a senior judge for one-year terms of service... for 17 more years.
“When you hit 80 they like to have to you ride off into the sunset and hope you don’t ride off a cliff,” Probst jokes.
High time to relax, then, right?
Nope.
Every Monday, you’ll find Probst at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg museum as part of the unofficial pit crew working to keep up the vehicles and the museum.
On Tuesdays, he’s with “a bunch of retired guys” putting in hours at St. John Lutheran Church and school doing maintenance and helping keep up that facility.
Add to that serving on the Kendallville Tree Commission, the Arc Noble County Foundations board, the Auburn Cord Duesenberg festival board and serving as president of the Community Learning Center board (and attending all of that board’s committee meetings so he can stay in the know) and you start shading in a picture of Probst, one that can make even younger folks feel exhausted just thinking about it.
When the fate of the old East Noble Middle School was in the balance, the octogenarian Probst looked at the building and must have figured he didn’t have enough on his plate.
The place is a little personal to Probst, as he attended kindergarten through 12th-grade in that very building at the corner of Riley and Diamond streets in Kendallville. When East Noble started talking about building a new middle school and vacated the more-than-century-old building, Probst was there right from the first community meeting to discuss it.
“If they move, this building, look at what’s here. We’ve got this gym here. We’ve got this auditorium and look at all these classrooms. There’s probably a lot of stuff that can be done with this building,” Probst recalled thinking. “And actually the building was in great condition. The school did a great job of taking care of it.
“We got a group of folks together who thought the same,” Probst said.
That group became the Historic Kendallville High School Task Force, a volunteer community group that tasked itself with figuring out what the next life for the middle school building might be.
“We thought, ‘This is going to take a lot of money to run’ and that’s why we started talking about we could use the top two floors for housing,” Probst said. The group connected with an Indianapolis-based developer who was able and willing to transform the school into a new senior living center, with the first floor and amenities like the gym and auditorium utilized for a new concept — a community learning center.
That would become a place where people go to learn and grow, gain new skills and engage with the arts. The senior citizens living there would be around to share their wealth of experiences and knowledges and the community could benefit.
And then on Sept. 19, 2018 — Probst remembers the exact date with absolute accuracy — as the task force along with numerous community groups, organizations and City of Kendallville leaders came to make their pitch, East Noble said... no.
Spirits after that meeting were low and emotions high. They had worked so hard to pull the pieces together and the answer was no.
But never count out a lawyer, right? Negotiation is kind of their thing.
The idea of turning the middle school into housing — any type of housing — was a non-starter for some school board members, along with concerns about not leaving an eyesore to the community. East Noble didn’t want to hand away the building for it to simply rot.
“I understood where they were coming from and then the other concern was this building is a massive building, you folks are going to have to generate a lot of income, what are we going to do then?” Probst said. “That kind of set the parameters. We’re going to have to figure out how to do this without housing.
“The school board was saying no, but when we had a meeting... at that meeting we asked for 90 days to put this all together,” Probst said.
In a frenzied three months, Probst and that community group put their heads together to figure out how to make it work. Without housing to provide cash flow, how would the project survive?
“This is here now because the Dekko Foundation came in and said this meets Dekko’s Foundation mission of education,” Probst said. “They stepped up and said ‘We will support this,’ because we didn’t have funding. The housing was our cash flow.”
Exactly 90 days later, community group leaders including Probst and East Noble leaders met after the school board meeting, sitting face-to-face, to run through the thoughts and concerns one more time, even as East Noble was soliciting bids to demolish the building.
East Noble opened demolition bids in January, but never used them.
Come February, East Noble agreed to sign over ownership of the middle school to Kendallville, which held it while the community learning center nonprofit organized.
By April, the newly formed board was adopting bylaws and getting ready to transform the middle school into the Community Learning Center.
They selected officers, choosing Probst to lead them. Three years on and he’s still at the helm.
Probst deflects.
As the one community representative to the board — the board is made up of members from other key stakeholders including Kendallville, East Noble, Dekko Foundation, Parkview Noble, Cole Center YMCA and Freedom Academy — he claims he’s the only one not busy enough.
“Everybody else has a job running their organizations. I’m the only one that doesn’t has a job so they gave that to me,” Probst says.
He takes to time to laud all of his fellow board members — Tom Leedy of Dekko and Gary Adkins of Parkview are great numbers guys, Casey Weimer from the YMCA and Melissa Carpenter of Freedom Academy are policy whizzes, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and park director Dawn McGahen and Oak Farm’s Candice Holbrook manage all the programming like pros.
Julia Tipton and Macy Burtch are at the CLC day to day to keep the place running. The accountant and attorney get mentions too.
“It’s a team. I was one member of a huge team and the Dekko Foundation made it possible. So that’s where the credits go,” Probst says. “I’m one member of a board, somebody had to be president, I’m the only one that doesn’t has a job. It’s a role. It’s a position that needs to be taken care of and I try to do it and do the job that is called for and cover all the bases.”
Others don’t speak so humbly of his contributions to the community.
“I don’t think the CLC would exist if not for Judge Probst,” Tipton, the CLC’s director states matter-of-factly right from the beginning. “There isn’t a person who is more dedicated, a community servant and has a servant way that he approaches everything. He is collaborative by nature which is the whole tenet of the CLC.”
The way the former judge pulled the right people together at the right times and helped smooth out all the edges and address all the issues, how rare is it to find someone that dedicated to serving their community, Tipton asks.
“I do think he’s a good role model,” she said. “There’s a whole generation of kids that could learn from that type of servant and just the mindset of service that you participate to make the community you live in better by participating in that process.”
At 87, there’s no signs that Probst is ready to or even wants to slow down.
He grew up in Kendallville, still lives in Kendallville, just a few houses down from the CLC. He worked his entire career in Noble County, retired, stayed and just kept working.
This is Probst enjoying his retirement.
“It’s stuff I really like to do. Sitting at home, you’re not getting anything done. I just like to get up and get going as long as the body says ‘OK you can go another day,’” Probst says. “I can’t stop trying to be involved and help the community and do whatever I can.”
He pauses and smiles. Then adds.
“But I try to be as low-key as possible.”
