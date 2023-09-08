ELKHART — Crossroads United Way of Elkhart, LaGrange, and Noble Counties is thrilled to announce the appointment of William Purcell as its new chief executive officer. Purcell will succeed the current CEO, Bill Rieth, who will be departing at the end of this year.
Purcell brings more than three decades of extensive experience in educational and non-profit management to his new role. He has a proven track record in strategic planning and evaluation, program and organizational design, operational efficiencies, fund development, inclusive leadership, and team development and management. Purcell’s wealth of expertise has been cultivated in diverse educational, non-profit, and ecclesial contexts.
“We are delighted to welcome Bill Purcell as our new CEO,” said Dawn Fisher, Chair of Crossroads United Way’s board of directors. “His exceptional leadership skills and broad experience make him the ideal candidate to lead our organization into the future. We are confident that his strategic vision and commitment to community service will greatly benefit the people of Elkhart, LaGrange, and Noble Counties.”
To ensure a smooth transition, Purcell will officially join Crossroads United Way on Oct. 2, where he will work alongside the outgoing CEO, Bill Rieth. This transition period will facilitate the transfer of knowledge and ensure the continued success of the organization’s initiatives and programs.
Purcell’s impressive career history includes notable roles at renowned institutions. He served as senior associate director for operations and Catholic social tradition at the University of Notre Dame’s Center for Social Concerns, director of the Office for Peace and Justice at the Archdiocese of Chicago, and worked as the vice president of nonprofit training at United Way of Elkhart County (now known as Crossroads United Way) in the mid-1990s.
“I am honored to join the Crossroads United Way team and continue the impactful work that has positively influenced the communities of Elkhart, LaGrange, and Noble Counties,” Purcell said. “I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated staff, board members, and partners to further enhance the quality of life for the individuals and families we serve.”
Purcell holds a master of divinity degree and a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Notre Dame. His commitment to social justice has earned him awards and recognition, including the prestigious Rev. William A. Toohey, CSC, Award for Social Justice.
Crossroads United Way is confident that under Purcell’s leadership, the organization will continue to drive positive change and make a lasting impact on the lives of community members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.