ELKHART — Crossroads United Way of Elkhart, LaGrange, and Noble Counties is thrilled to announce the appointment of William Purcell as its new chief executive officer. Purcell will succeed the current CEO, Bill Rieth, who will be departing at the end of this year.

Purcell brings more than three decades of extensive experience in educational and non-profit management to his new role. He has a proven track record in strategic planning and evaluation, program and organizational design, operational efficiencies, fund development, inclusive leadership, and team development and management. Purcell’s wealth of expertise has been cultivated in diverse educational, non-profit, and ecclesial contexts.

