LIGONIER — The board president of the Community Foundation of Noble County told the Ligonier Chamber of Commerce Tuesday that the foundation is taking a thoughtful, unrushed approach in seeking its next long-term home.
Frank Tijerina, board president since July, said the foundation has considered stewardship of its resources in its decision to move from its headquarters in a large home south of Ligonier, situated on more than 27 acres.
The 5,000-square foot home, built in the early 1990s, is facing some major repairs such as a new roof and new furnace, and the upkeep of such a large property is a major responsibility, Tijerina said.
“We questioned the stewardship of the foundation in keeping an older building and mowing more than 3 acres,” he said.
The foundation relocated to its new, temporary home Sept. 16, in the former Dekko Foundation headquarters on Baby Mountain in Kendallville with Dekko’s assistance. The community foundation shares space with wom Freedom Academy activities. Everything has been cleaned out of the Ligonier office.
The Ligonier property is not officially on the market as yet. A foundation committee has been appointed to manage the sale and accept bids once that process is ready to begin.
Tijerina said the community foundation is looking at office options all across Noble County, but noted that the foundation can continue its mission at any location.
“We work to accrue wealth but not to keep it,” he said. “A lease lowers the overall costs and we have extra money to give away.”
“We think about the impact of the (Ligonier) property on the community. It will have more impact in the development of the 27 acres.”
The Ligoner property sits on the east side of U.S. 33, directly across from the 120 acres annexed by the city a few years ago.
In response to a question, Tijerina said the former Ligonier fire station is under consideration as a foundation office, as are a number of sites. Any site the foundation chooses will have to be remodeled to suit the foundation’s needs and functions.
“The process stopped while the community foundation searched for a new executive director,” Tijerina said. “The Dekko building allows us to take our time to find the right place, and we aren’t rushed in the move.”
Margarita White was names the new executive director in September, after former executive director Brad Graden left in July. White had worked for the community foundation for nearly 20 years in other roles.
Tijerina said the community foundation will be in the Dekko building in Kendallville for at least a year or more. People have contacted the foundation with their ideas on where the foundation should locate.
He acknowledged that Noble County’s geographic friction is a factor that the foundation may have to contend with, but in the end, the goal is choose a place that fits the mission.
“What’s the best way to get the most money out to the people who need it?” Tijerina said. “We still give grants and scholarship season is coming shortly.”
The community foundation has 12 members, with four members in the east, central and western parts of the county. Board members may serve two Terms of three years each. Tijerina is serving in his second term of three years, and will be board president through 2023.
In other business, the chamber is planning Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 3. Joan Cripe is seeking volunteers to help with the event and Chamber members are donating candy.
