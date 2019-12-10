KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce has teamed with STAR Financial to offer an exclusive health insurance plan to chamber members.
In November, the Chamber completed an online survey that uncovered a critical need for affordable health insurance solutions for local small businesses.
According to Kristen Johnson, executive director of the Kendallville chamber, “Our study revealed that half of all small businesses in the area do not currently offer health insurance, citing cost as the main factor. In addition, of those who do offer health insurance, 50% say it is expensive to manage, 30% say it creates a financial burden for employees, and only 20% of employees report being satisfied with their current plan.
“The chamber is always looking for creative new ways to help our members, and this is just one more way we can help. Eliminating the health insurance burden for them will allow members to keep their focus where it should be – on achieving business success. Our partnership with STAR Financial will allow members who do not currently offer insurance to enroll, while also allowing those who have an existing plan to potentially see a significant cost savings. This is yet another reason why it makes good business sense to be a member of the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce,” Johnson said.
It is estimated that Kendallville chamber members who participate can see premium savings from 15-50% off their current plans.
The plan boasts a robust wellness component with consumer-driven incentives and is offered to employers with two or more employees, with no limitations on industry sector. Incentives include deductible and cash-back credits for wellness activity, free telemedicine, free lab services, free diabetic testing supplies and more.
“Being able to provide health insurance offers a competitive advantage for members as they seek to attract and retain employees in the current job market,” said Allen Howard of STAR Financial. “Noble County boasts a lot of opportunity for attracting a workforce that wants to live, work and play in Noble County. This new offering to chamber members will allow them more affordable health care options that also allow them to have better deductible and out-of-pocket levels.”
The chamber and STAR Financial will be hosting two informational sessions for members who may be interested in learning more about the health plan on Dec. 12 at 7:30 a.m. and noon at the chamber office, 120 S. Main St.
A light breakfast and lunch will be provided at each session. Employers can call 347-1554 or email info@kendallvillechamber.com to register to attend one of the informational sessions and learn more about how to enroll.
