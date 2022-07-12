KENDALLVILLE — A city man was arrested early Tuesday morning on a warrant leveling several child sex charges.
Virgil C. Halbert, 38, of the 700 block of Arcadia Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:18 a.m. Tuesday and booked into the Noble County Jail.
Halbert is being held without bond pending an initial hearing set for 1 p.m. today (Wednesday) in Noble Superior Court 1.
According to the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Halbert has been charged with child molesting, a Level 1 felony; child molesting, a Level 4 felony; two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony; and sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony.
The Noble County Prosecutor’s Office said the crimes allegedly occurred in the time period from November 2020 to July 2022.
“The abuse allegedly occurred dozens of times,” Noble County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jamie Groves said.
A Level 1 felony carries a sentencing range of 20-40 years in prison, with an advisory sentence of 30 years — if mitigating and aggravating circumstances are deemed equal.
A Level 4 felony carries a sentencing range of 2-12 years in prison, with an advisory sentence of 6 years.
A Level 5 felony carries a sentencing range of 1-6 years in prison, with an advisory sentence of 3 years.
If convicted, Halbert faces a maximum fine of $10,000 on each felony count.
On Monday, Noble County Superior Court 1 Judge Steve Clouse issued a warrant for Halbert’s arrest.
The case is being investigated by the Kendallville Police Department.
