KENDALLVILLE — A new physician has joined the Parkview Physicians Group’s Weight Management and Bariatric Surgery team’s Kendallville office.
Dr. Brian LaMar has joined the practice.
“It’s such a pleasure to welcome Dr. LaMar to Noble County,” says Gary Adkins, Parkview Noble Hospital president. “Having medical weight management services accessible close to home for area residents is a real plus, and Dr. LaMar’s care and concern for patients is obvious. Fighting obesity takes persistence, and the kind of expert, encouraging personal support he and his colleagues offer can make all the difference.”
LaMar completed his family medicine residency with the Fort Wayne Medical Education Program and was recognized with the Program Director’s Award in his final year. He received his medical degree — graduating with highest honors — from Ross University School of Medicine, Portsmouth, Dominica.
Board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, LaMar has been a practicing physician since 2021, having served family medicine patients with another Fort Wayne health system.
“I enjoy working with patients of all ages and helping them reach their goals in health and life in general,” LaMar says. “Weight management has always been an interest of mine. Obesity is a disease that is so common in family medicine, and sometimes it can be difficult to address this during regular office visits with a person’s primary care physician. The Weight Management program here at Parkview is known as a well-established program with excellent success, so being able to join this group and expand our services to people living in the communities surrounding Fort Wayne is a great opportunity.”
With nearly 60 diverse types of obesity and hundreds of hormones involved, what works to help one person get control of their weight may not work for another. LaMar explains that a multidisciplinary approach helps address the complexity of obesity.
“One of the biggest misconceptions regarding obesity is that it is a lifestyle choice rather than a disease,” he said. “The reality is that there are many factors that play a role in this disease, including genetic, nutritional, environmental and behavioral factors. The consequences of unhealthy weight can lead to increased risk of cardiovascular disease and certain cancers as well as many other complications. The Parkview Weight Management Team’s dietitians, mental health counselors and medical providers treat the various aspects of this disease to meet an individual’s needs and help improve their overall health and well-being.”
A graduate of the University of Nevada in Reno, Nevada, he earned two bachelor’s degrees: one in biology and the other in nutritional science. During college, he served an internship with a nutrition program professional through the Nevada Department of Education, Office of Child Nutrition and School Health, in Carson City, Nevada.
Following medical school, LaMar moved to Fort Wayne over four years ago to finish his medical training. Outside of work, he and his husband enjoy spending time with their two dogs as well as cooking, being active, traveling, and exploring new restaurants in the area.
LaMar’s office is located at 410 Sawyer Road in Kendallville. To schedule an appointment, call 425-6390.
