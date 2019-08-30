ALBION – A usually quiet and remote property west of Albion was buzzing with activity Aug. 22 when Noble REMC employees grabbed their paint brushes, gloves and bucket trucks to help bring a community center to life.
Noble REMC celebrated National Co-op Month early in order to help renovate the newly established Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation and Community Center as part of its annual Community Day outreach.
The community center recently gained momentum in its aim to open as early as this fall, and Noble REMC saw an opportunity to help boost the organization and reach its goal by volunteering labor to install new ceiling tiles, hang doors, trim trees and repaint the clubhouse and barn, inside and out.
The work done throughout the cooperative’s Community Day will help the center begin offering all-ages activities, including recreational opportunities, special interest classes and community events, to improve residents’ quality of life.
National Co-op Month is celebrated annually in October, but the electric cooperative didn’t want to wait to help when the opportunity presented itself.
“We always have our eyes on the community and how we can help our neighbors and friends,” Noble REMC CEO Ron Raypole said. “This all-ages community center is a huge step in providing more opportunities for interaction and activity for the residents in the community we call home. We jumped at the chance to help.”
While Noble REMC focused on giving back to the surrounding community and its residents, the effect of Community Day will be felt far and wide as electric cooperatives across Indiana celebrate Indiana’s Electric Cooperative’s Community Day throughout the rest of the year.
