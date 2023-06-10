MONGO — Located on a small patch of ground on the east side of the Mongo Town Park, the new pollinator garden is actually a pretty big deal.
A group of volunteers with the Mongo Community Development Association, working hand in hand with staff of Blue Heron Ministries, built the garden Tuesday.
A deep blanket of mulch was spread out along the ground, the bed of the new garden. Then a wide variety of native plants — more than 500 — were placed in the ground under that mulch, plants selected to provide a reliable source of food for butterflies and other beneficial insects.
On Sunday and Monday, prior to the planting, members of the Mongo Volunteer Fire Department doused the planting area with thousands of gallons of water to moisten the parched soil.
Grants funded project
The approximately $5,000 project was funded mostly through a NIPSCO Environmental Grant awarded to the Mongo Community Development Association, which owns the park. Funds also came from the Fred and Jackie Wooley and Ralph and Cheryl Taylor self-directed funds held at the Steuben County Community Foundation. Volunteer labor helped offset the costs.
Blue Heron Ministries, a non-profit Christian land conservation organization based in Angola, oversaw the installation of the new garden. Blue Heron works with private and public land owners and other non-profit conservation organizations to restore marshland, sedge meadow, prairie, oak savanna, and open oak woodland communities in northern Indiana and southern Michigan.
Small but mighty
Nate Simons, executive director for Blue Heron, said the Mongo project, while smaller than most projects overseen by his organization, is still an important one.
He said the new pollinators garden can be an important education tool as well, and will help share Blue Heron’s message about being good stewards of nature. Finally, the garden will show children the important role pollinators like bees and butterflies perorm, while at the same time give them an idea what northern Indiana looked like hundreds of years before.
“Here, in town, people will get to see little bits and pieces of what once was in this area,” he explained. “It also helps us spread Blue Heron’s message.”
Crew member Fred Wooley, a retired naturalist, said planting the new pollinators’ garden will serve multiple purposes.
“For starters, it eliminates mowing a section of hte park, and it helps create a nice visual break for people using the park,” he said.
Wooley, Simons and about a dozen local volunteers planted a variety of native flowering plants, grasses and trees.
“Small spaces like this are very important,” Wooley said. “They provide a little island for butterflies, birds and insects. The more areas like this you provide, the more connected you are to the bigger picture around us.”
Wooley said the plants include grasses and sedges, as well as plants like milkweed which play an important role in the lives of monarch butterflies.
Wooley said they also planted several flowering plants that provide a space for butterflies and insects where they can both feed and rest. Once the garden is in full bloom, he said he expects to see a wide variety of insect life, including dragonflies, bees, and birds.
“Hummingbirds love these kinds of flowers,” Wooley said as he raked out the mulch bed.
At the eastern edge of the garden, Wooley said they planned to plant several eastern red cedars, a tree native to the eastern half of the United States. Once those trees grow up, Wooley said they’ll provide an important visual screen on that side of the park. In the fall, red bud trees and red twig dogwood shrubs will complete the planting.
Since the planting, volunteers have been watering it on a regular basis. In fact, the Mongo Association has established a daily schedule for volunteers to water.
While the garden is relatively small, Wooley said it’ll play an important role in the health of the local ecosystem.
“The principle is the same as some of the large-scale projects Blue Heron has done,” he said. “Put in the native species and the wildlife, insects, and fauna respond. It’s a neat project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.