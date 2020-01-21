Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according jail records.
Sonja K. Connell, 58, of the 400 block of Lewis Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Kelly M. Crump, 45, of the 1900 block of Oak Tree Road, Kendallvile, was arrested at 1:44 a.m. Saturday by Albion police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Crump was held on $2,500 bond.
Logan R. DePew, 26, of the 600 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:50 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. DePew was held without bond.
Eric M. English, 43, of the 7800 block of East Swan Road, Avilla, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. English was held on $2,500 bond.
Riley J. Jones, 23, of the 200 block of East Vine Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Jones posted $3,500 bond and was released Friday.
Joseph A. Newsome, 35, of the 400 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:03 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a pair of warrants. No charging information provided. Newsome posted $7,000 bond and was released Saturday.
Stacie J. Thurston, 48, of the 400 block of South Seventh Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:48 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Thurston posted $1,000 bond and was released Friday.
Timothy S. Wicker, 36, of the 900 block of West Second Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:48 p.m. Friday on a court order. No charging information provided. Wicker was held without bond.
Robert M. Blum, 53, of the 1800 block of East C.R. 1000N, Rome City, was arrested at 4:19 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor; intimidation, a Level 5 felony; and pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony. Blum posted $2,500 bond and was released Saturday.
Drebyn M. McCoy, 20, of the 200 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. McCoy was held on $2,500 bond.
Lorrie J. Snowden, 51, of the 100 block of North Belmont Avenue, was arrested at 4:12 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Snowden was held without bond.
Dane R. Brandgard, 45, of the 200 block of East Pearl Street, Lebaon, was arrested at 7:49 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Brandgard was held on $1,500 bond.
Raymond W. Grevenstuk, 25, of the 6100 block of East C.R. 400S, Pierceton, was arrested at 7:59 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Grevenstuk was held on $3,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.