LAGRANGE — Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by discounting the fees it charges to adopt animals that have been living at the shelter for more than two months.
The local not-for-profit organization which runs LaGrange County’s animal shelter will be adopting some animals for a fee of just $17.
Lisa Emmendor, treasurer for Ark, said the organization is simply trying to find good homes for deserving animals. More than a dozen dogs are now in Ark’s care and two dozen cats qualify for the special St. Patrick’s Day reduced adoption rate.
Emmendor said the shelter has been at or above capacity for several months and is trying to get this animals out of the shelter and into new homes.
“We want to give these animals the best chance possible to get out of the shelter,” Emmendor added.
In order to qualify for the reduced fee, potential adopters must provide Ark with proof of established veterinarian care, or plans to provide veterinarian care. All animals in Ark’s care are spayed or neutered and up to date on shots before they are adopted.
Appointments can be made to meet the eligible dogs and cats by calling the Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption shelter at 463-4142. Ark also will be allowing walk-ins to meet those animals and file out an adoption application on Friday and Saturday.
The shelter will be open Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon until 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.