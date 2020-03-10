KENDALLVILLE —Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff is recommending gatherings of more than 20 people be suspended for the next two weeks in a cautious effort to prevent possible spread of coronavirus.
Noble County received notice of a presumptive positive test result from a patient at Parkview Noble on Sunday night.
That patient had visited the Parkview FirstCare walk-in clinic in Kendallville on March 1, at which time he tested positive for influenza and was treated. After not improving after four days, the patient reportedly went to another walk-in clinic on New Vision Drive in Fort Wayne, where further diagnosis was completed.
The patient is isolated at the intensive care unit at Parkview Noble Hospital and is being treated.
No other infections have been identified at this time, but Gaff issued a notice of recommendations for the community on Tuesday afternoon.
Chief among those was the suggestion that any gatherings of more than 20 people be suspended for the next two weeks.
Beyond that, Gaff reminds residents to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then dispose of it and to keep up good handwashing measures to help prevent transmission.
“If you feel ill, call your healthcare provider first rather than going to their office waiting room. If you feel you needed immediate attention, call 911 and tell them your symptoms so emergency responders are prepared with the proper personal protection clothing to protect you and themselves,” Gaff said.
The number of cases in Indiana remains low as the total positive tests for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Indiana rose to six on Tuesday.
Among those was Noble County’s case, which was the fourth identified in Indiana.
According to updated information provided by the Indiana State Department of Health on Tuesday morning, the state health department has run 36 tests showing six positive results.
Outside of Noble County, those cases have been identified in Marion County and Hendricks County, which has two cases. The two new cases that were reported Tuesday were identified in Adams County just south of Allen County and Boone County, which is located just north of Hendricks County.
“Two of the people with COVID-19 are in the hospital; the other four people are in self-isolation. ISDH continues to work with local health departments to identify close contacts of the existing patients and is prepared for the possibility that additional cases may occur,” according to a Tuesday afternoon news release.
An interactive state map showing cases is available online at on.in.gov/COVID19 along with additional information about the virus. People can also sign up for notices about the virus from the state health department at that site.
