ALBION — Tony Garrison of Nexus Group will present a free tax abatement workshop Tuesday, Mar. 10, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Cole Room, Noble County Public Library.
Garrison has more than 25 years of experience, including 16 years with the Indiana Board of Tax Commissioners and Department of Local Government Finance. He will share his knowledge and expertise to help businesses, elected officials and support staff members learn more about tax abatement and best practices.
Space is limited. To attend, RSVP to Tara at 260-636-3800 or email info@noblecountyedc.com.
The workshop is possible with the cooperation of Noble County Assessor Ben Castle and Noble County Economic Development Corporation.
