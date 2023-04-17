ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners got a look at schematic design plans for the renovation of the Noble County Courthouse while meeting in special session Monday.
The purpose of the meeting was more geared toward Weigand Construction, which will be handling the construction itself.
American Structurepoint project architect Nick Peterson led the meeting, going over the demolition process, the structural changes which will take place and getting into the nitty gritty of electrical and plumbing placement.
Weigand representatives had been given the drawings a week ago, and Monday’s meeting basically consisted of Peterson going over plans and answers questions from Weigand concerning implementation of the design.
Weigand project superintendent Jason Schoeff asked several technical questions, but there didn’t appear to be any major stumbling blocks to Weigand delivering the project American Structurepoint had designed.
The commissioners took no formal action, but they may be called upon to do — and sooner rather than later.
A Weigand official said there is a time-lag between order and delivery of between 34-44 weeks on some of the larger scale items needed for the project, including the chiller and main electrical distribution panel. The ordering of a small group of such items may be needed to make the renovation schedule work.
On April 4, the commissioners got an updated cost estimate for the project, which now could carry a price tag as high as $8.3 million.
The county is devoting $4.5 million of its American Rescue Plan money toward the project, but that will leave about $3.84 million extra that the county will need to fund locally, Smith said.
The Noble County Council had already agreed to move ahead funding that gap via a bond anticipation note, which will allow the county to price interest rates from lenders and then borrow the money from a local bank.
The county would then pay back the loan via tax dollars on hand — the county is anticipating using money from its rainy day fund, which is where interest income from its deposits is put. That fund currently has $1.4 million in it and had already collected $309,000 in interest payments as of early March.
Renovations are needed to bring the courthouse up-to-date with its heating, cooling and electrical systems.
It will also:
• bring the structure into Americans with Disabilities Act compliance;
• allow the county to meet privacy requirements for the probation department dictated by the state;
• provide for new jury rooms;
• allow for additional restrooms;
• completely redo Noble Circuit Court and Noble Superior Court 1 on the third floor and place Noble Superior Court II on the second floor; and
• move the main entrance from the north side to the west side of the historic building.
According to a timeline discussed Monday, officials hope to have the occupants of the courthouse moved to temporary quarters by late June.
Construction on the renovation process would begin at the end of August — after demolition — and would have a tentative end date of early June 2024. The closeout for the project — when all work has been done — would take place in mid-July.
