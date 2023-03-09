LAGRANGE — A group of about 30 LaGrange residents and business owners gathered Tuesday night at The Garage to talk about ways to improve downtown LaGrange.
Main Street LaGrange is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to make the business district better.
Harley Mast, owner of Michiana Builders and Michiana Farm Supply and president of Main Street LaGrange chaired Tuesday night. The meeting, he said, was simply a way to introduce the group to people who might not know the organization exists.
“We wanted people to find out what Main Street is about, and learn how they can get involved,” he explained. “Ultimately what we want to do is bring more life back to LaGrange, make LaGrange a vibrant town.”
The organization has close ties to the regional office of the Indiana Office of Rural and Community Affairs or ORCA. LaGrange is one of 81 different communities throughout the state that belong to ORCA’s Downtown Affiliate Network. The goal of Main Street Indiana is to help smaller communities revitalize their historic downtown commercial districts and to make those organizations aware of state and federal resources.
“We’re trying to launch efforts to improve the business experience of LaGrange, to improve the facades of its buildings, to help people work together and enjoy the power of being part of a team,” Mast said.
Recent projects sponsored by Main Street LaGrange include spearheading a drive to paint a new mural in town, on the side of the Fireside Craft Burgers and Brew building. It also was the driving force behind the return of the Farmers Market.
Ideas being floated by the organization Tuesday aimed at helping improve the downtown LaGrange experience include displaying more flags, creating additional murals, placing benches and bike racks in the business area, creating a network of outdoor speakers around the business area that could be used to play music, improve lighting downtown, do building cleanups, as well as foundation and façade repairs.
The program has, at times, struggled to attract volunteers, board members, and attention. Another proposal tossed out by Mast at Tuesday’s meeting is working to better brand LaGrange and creating a marketing campaign.
“We want to help improve the experience people have when they come into LaGrange,” he added.
To learn more about Main Street LaGrange, visit the organization’s Facebook page.
