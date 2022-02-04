LAGRANGE— After two straight days of heavy winter weather, LaGrange County Highway Department drivers finally were able to open up most county roads early Friday morning.
Snowplow drivers were hard at work both Wednesday and Thursday, clocking almost 12 hours behind the wheel of their trucks, but additional snows Wednesday followed by more snow and a strong winds Thursday kept shutting down roads almost as soon as they were open.
It's that kind of continued progress that helped local counties drop advisory levels and improve travel conditions throughout the day on Friday.
LaGrange County dropped from a "warning" to a "watch," while Steuben and DeKalb were both able to improve from a "watch" to an "advisory" level.
Noble County was the only one that hadn't make a one-step improvement by 4 p.m. on Friday, holding in an orange "watch" rating throughout the day.
A travel "watch" means non-essential travel is not recommended, while the yellow-level advisory that Steuben and DeKalb counties are in is simply a reminder that road conditions can be hazardous and drivers should use caution while out and about.
LaGrange County was the last to improve, but county plow drivers hit the road again about 5:30 a.m. Friday once the winds had stopped and the snow quit falling. By 10 a.m., most of the rural main roads were open. Only the county gravel roads remained remain to be cleared.
LaGrange County lifted its restrictive Level Red travel warning Friday, stepped back to a Level Orange travel watch. Level Orange allows for essential travel like driving to and from work and to travel for emergencies.
Ben Parish, the LaGrange County Highway Department Superintendent said shutting down travel in the county by declaring a Level Red travel warning helped keep the roads clear of traffic- especially stuck or abandon vehicles – making it easier for his drivers to clear away the snow and reopen the county roads once the storm died down.
Parish said blowing and drifting snow both Wednesday and Thursday made it almost impossible for his fleet of drivers to keep the county roads open.
“The drifting was horrible,” he said. “Thursday, every time a driver made a round and opened up a road, it didn’t take long before the winds blew that road shut and you couldn’t even tell we’d been there.”
Parish said continuing the Level Red snow emergency through Friday morning kept cars off the road allowed his driver to quickly open up most of the county’s 700 miles of roads once the storm appeared to have blown itself out.
Parish sent out a fleet of 18 large trucks to tackle county roads and six smaller trucks the counties use to plow subdivisions. He said he pleased with the job his drivers did.
“We had everybody out Friday morning,” Parish said. “Not having the wind made a huge difference. We can really make progress now.”
LaGrange County Emergency Management Director Bill Morr said people largely adhered to the travel warnings and stayed home and off the roads. Morr added that the LaGrange County Sheriff Office reported just a couple of minor slide off accidents because of the storm.
Morr said now that the roads are open, crew will start concentrating on pushing back drifts and laying down sand.
In Steuben County, which was able to make an improvement to an advisory level, EMA Director Randy Brown gave credit to the hard-working plow crews.
"Our county highway department is absolutely fantastic," he said.
After seeing numerous counties in a red-level warning on Wednesday and into Thursday after the north half of the state was hammered with a foot-plus of snow in some areas,, by 4 p.m. Friday only three counties north of Indianapolis were still at that highest level.
Most of Indiana's counties still remained at a watch level by quitting time on Friday, but about 20 counties in total had been able to lift travel restrictions to a minimum.
