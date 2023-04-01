LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Community Foundation is seeking nominations for its 14th annual Heart of Gold award, an honor given to an individual making a difference in the lives of others through volunteerism.
The Heart of Gold award is designed to honor the many volunteers who make a difference serving LaGrange County nonprofits and community programs. The Heart of Gold award honors citizens who embrace a volunteer spirit and give of themselves to serve others. Nominations for the 2023 Heart of Gold award will be accepted through Monday, May 1. The Community Foundation Board of Directors will select this year’s recipient from the submitted nominations.
Nominations are sought for individuals who: recognize needs and fulfill them; share time and energy for the sake of others; render a service that changes lives; work to create positive change; and inspire others to volunteer.
“Every year we are humbled by the generosity in our community. We are humbled by the hearts of individuals who continue to give their time to volunteering without an expectation of anything in return. They serve because they care and have a passion for their mission. The Community Foundation admires their hearts, and it is our honor to recognize those who serve in LaGrange County,” said Executive Director Octavia Yoder.
Previous Heart of Gold recipients are Allisa Brown, 2022; Shanon Staton and Dean Domer, 2021; Erica Cook, 2020; Richard Yoder, 2019; Larry Strayer, 2018; Kevin Lambright, 2017; Steve Sherck, 2016; Sue Keenan, 2015; Jack Miller, 2014; Randy Packer, 2013; Colton Strawser, 2012; Rhonda Bartlett, 2011; and Dave Clark, 2010.
All nominees will be recognized at the LaGrange County Community Foundation Annual Event on Monday, June 12th. The 2023 Heart of Gold recipient will be announced at the evening event and will have the opportunity to direct a $1,000 grant to the LaGrange County charity of his or her choice from a list approved and provided by the Community Foundation.
The 2023 Heart of Gold award nomination form is available at the Community Foundation office or online at www.lccf.net/heart-of-gold-nomination-form. Nominations can be submitted online or sent to the Community Foundation at 0045 N 250 W LaGrange, IN 46761.
For more information, please call 463-4363.
