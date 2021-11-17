AVILLA — The area’s first minor bout of winter weather over the weekend led to a pair of personal injury crashes early Monday morning, sending one person to the hospital.
Both crashes were reported at 5:50 a.m. Monday.
In the more serious of the incidences, Salem Rhinsesmith, 16, of the 1800 block of Medina Cove, Fort Wayne, was transported to Parkview Noble Hospital after complaining of temporary loss of vision following a crash on S.R. 3 near Avilla.
Rhinesmith was a passenger in a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Austin A. Kelley, 17, of the 400 block of West Waits Road, Kendallville. The Equinox was traveling southbound on S.R. 3 over an icy railroad overpass when it began to fishtail, according to a Noble County Sheriff’s Department crash report.
Kelley lost control of the Equinox and it struck the guardrail on the west side of the roadway, causing the vehicle to overturn.
Kelley and Rhinesmith were able to extricate themselves from the vehicle.
Kelley declined medical treatment at the scene.
A witness told police Kelley had not been driving aggressively at the time of the crash.
Icy roadway conditions were cited in the report as the primary cause of the crash.
Monday morning’s other crash occurred in the area of the 1400 block of South U.S. 33 in Wolf Lake.
Delani Q. Kilgore, 21, of the 1000 block of West Second Street, Ligonier, told police she was driving a 2003 Jeep Liberty northbound on U.S. 33 in the area of C.R. 200S, when she lost control of her vehicle due to icy road conditions. She crossed the center line and struck a guardrail, spun her vehicle.
She pulled into a gas station parking lot, where she was met by an EMS unit. Kilgore was treated at that location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.