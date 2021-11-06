LAGRANGE — LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce staff and board members are wrapping all the last-minute details for the organization’s 12th annual Power of the Purse and Wallet fundraiser.
That event takes place on Tuesday evening at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana.
Always a popular event for the chamber, this year’s event is already shaping up to be something out of the ordinary.
Beth Sherman, the long-serving executive director of the chamber, is retiring at the end of the year, and she looks forward to this event every year.
“This one is really important to me, this is my baby,” she said.
Sherman said when she started making plans for the 2021 Power of the Purse and Wallet, it seemed to have lost a bit of its magic and was slow to gain any real traction.
Last year, the chamber moved the event online, and Sherman was afraid that dampened enthusiasm for this year’s event. But in the last few weeks, people and businesses have responded, and this year’s event looks like it will be the biggest in history.
Sherman launched the annual Power of the Purse event more than a decade ago. Her goal was to create a chamber event designed to help other local not-for-profit organizations. For years, the funds raised by the Power of the Purse program were used to help local food banks.
But five years ago, Sherman had a conversation with a local elementary school principal who talked about struggling to find the funds needed to keep a weekend feeding program for some of her students up and running. That conversation tugged hard at Sherman’s heartstrings, and she shifted the Power of the Purse and Wallet’s focus to helping schools feed children.
Sherman admitted this mission became personal.
“I have a special place in my heart for children,” she said. “I was shocked there was such a problem in LaGrange County. Because of what the chamber has done, we’ve helped bring awareness of this problem in other counties.”
Sherman said the problem is more widespread than many people understand.
“There were so many people that didn’t know about this, I wasn’t the only one that didn’t know that some kids don’t have enough to eat, that some kids dread Christmas because they go hungry during those breaks,” she said.
Today, the chamber funds Boomerang Backpack and Blessings in a Backpack program at all three school districts in LaGrange County. Those programs send home food likes single-serving packets of peanut butter, bread and soups to families in need to help ensure children are still fed while they’re away from school for the weekend.
The Power of the Purse and Wallet event has become so successful, it funds all three programs at all these LaGrange County school districts.
Sherman is extraordinarily proud of the chamber’s accomplishment.
“This is the only donation fundraiser we do,” Sherman said of the chamber. “And it’s something that helps children across the county.”
Sherman said this year’s Power of the Purse and Wallet event is shaping up to be a blockbuster. Scheduled to open its doors Tuesday at 5:30 p.m, Sherman said the event has garnered a near-record number of more than 40 purses and wallets and had sold an astonishing number of tickets.
“It’s just unbelievable,” she said of the support shown by the chamber. “At the first Power of the Purse event, we raised $2,250. Today, we had a purse donated that was worth more than that. Isn’t that great? I want to make sure no tummies go hungry. That’s my slang.”
