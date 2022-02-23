EMMA — Westview school officials took a few minutes between the high school junior varsity and varsity basketball games last week to recognize more than 90 Westview students who have proved themselves academically.
The school is celebrating the 30th year of an academic program that has encouraged students to do their best by proving them with rewards when they succeed academically. The school awards students with academic blankets, stars, and rings. The school honored ninety-one Westview scholars on February 15.
That group included 26 sophomores who have established a GPA of at least 3.75 cumulative for the first three semesters of their high school careers. Those students received an academic blanket.
They include Eli Atra, Caleb Bontrager, Nicholas Bontrager, Hope Bortner, Carson Brown, Katie Engelage, Sharla Frey, Luke Helmuth, Benton Hershberger, Judson Hershberger, Stephen Jones, Braden Kauffman, Jace Lang, Brady Lehman, Wiley Minix, Christien Noward, Kaitlin Nuzum, Jacob Peruski, Braden Rogers, Wade Springer, Audrey Taylor, Nevaeh White, Mason Wire, Kjersten Yoder, Melissa Yoder, and Scott Yoder.
Thirty-five juniors received a star or an academic blanket. Those students have established a GPA of at least 3.70 cumulative for five semesters.
They include Ashwaq Waleed Aldhuraibi, Kylen Bender, Asher Bontrager, Ava Brown, Brianna Calwell, Ella Clark, Alyssa Cory, Kaitlyn Cupp, Skye Growcock, Hope Haarer, Chad Hershberger, Ethan Hibbs, Savannah Hoover, Isaiah Hostetler, Aidan Koehler, Ethan Konkle, Sara Lapp, Evan Litwiller, Adrian Miller, Chase Miller, Gaven Miller, Justin Miller, Kacie Miller, Kamryn Miller, Lyndon Miller, Maria Miller, Matthew Mortrud, Linda Mullett, Natalie Privett, Lucy Rensberger, Paige Riegsecker, Dawson Shrock, Emily Stutzman, Stacy Stutzman, and Ella Yoder.
Thirty seniors participated and received awards. Twenty-nine seniors received an academic ring for establishing a GPA of 3.75 or better for seven semesters. There was also one senior who established a GPA of least 3.65 cumulative for 7 semesters. She received a blanket.
Students who earned an academic ring include”: Alexys Antal, Mason Atra, Brennan Beachy, Landon Bennett, Bohdy Bontrager, Easton Bontrager, Jasmine Bontrager, Spencer Conatser, Lillian Eash, Penelope Eash, Gramm Egli, Kaylyn Gates, Isaac Heverly, Elijah Hostetler, Megan Kauffman, Brookelyn Lambright, Jaxon May, Alana Miller, Hailey Miller, Nathan Miller, Jackson Minix, Isaac Niccum, Alayna Nissley, Sean Nordman, Hunter Porter, Isaac Rogers, Allie Springer, Brandon Tester, and Aiden Wisler.
Senior Jaime Mullet received an academic blanket.
