KENDALLVILLE — The Environmental Protection Agency has charged Kendallville with violations of the Clean Water Act for discharge violations coming from the city's wastewater plant, and the city has recently entered into a consent order with the federal agency to make the required changes.
Several of those issues stem from management of nutrient-rich effluent coming from the city's Kraft-Heinz plant, which discharges large loads of organic waste from its manufacturing process and which has frequently stressed the city's treatment capacity and process.
If the city fails to address the issues properly, it could face huge fines of nearly $60,000 per day.
Throughout 2022, the city had been quietly working behind the scenes with an outside contractor, the Indiana Department of Environment Management regarding issues with output from the wastewater treatment plant off Wayne Street.
When done properly and to completion, the wastewater treatment process takes the effluent from toilets and sinks and showers and industrial users and breaks it down and purifies it, discharging clean water back into the environment. Kendallville's plant discharges into Bixler Lake Ditch, which runs to Henderson Lake, which then later runs to Sylvan Lake, West Lakes, the Elkhart River, the St. Joe River and, at the eventual end of its journey, Lake Michigan.
Kendallville is allowed that discharge with the rules and regulations of a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination Permit, which sets acceptable limits for various materials and compounds that can be discharged back into waterways.
The EPA consent agreement breaks down four categories of violations:
In the first count, the EPA alleges that Kendallville exceeded its allowable limits at least 750 times between Jan. 1, 2019, and Aug. 31, 2022.
The EPA conducted a site visit on Aug. 30-31 last year and identified some areas of concern including out-of-service aeration blowers and tank, vegetation growing in the post-aeration tanks, cascades clarifier troughs and weir notches as well as concerns about wet-weather, high-flow discharge events recorded on six different occasions.
In the second count, the EPA alleges Kendallville regularly bypasses its ultraviolet sanitation lights when cleaning its secondary clarifiers and that the city does not take proper samples during that bypass process.
The third count details ongoing issues with industrial effluent coming from the city's Kraft plant on Ohio Street, which is the city's biggest industrial user.
Kraft frequently sends heavy loads of nutrient-rich effluent to the wastewater treatment plant that is significantly more complicated to break down and manage than the average wastewater and gray water coming from residential users because it is food waste from marshmallow production packed with sugars and other organic compounds.
The wastewater treatment plant is designed to handle just over 11,000 pounds of heavy organic material per day, but the EPA details that the city exceeded its limitations for 18 months between January 2019 and August 2022.
The order identifies 71 days that the organic load coming from Kraft alone exceeded the plant's capacity and notes that Kraft generally accounts for 80% of the city's total nutrient-rich effluent being treated at the plant.
The EPA order dings Kendallville for not exercising its authority to establish and enforce discharge limits on the local Kraft plant in an effort to better control its output.
Lastly, the fourth count states that Kendallville failed to adequately implement an enforcement response plan regarding overages at the wastewater treatment plant, specifically in its handling of violations stemming from Kraft plant discharges.
The order notes that Kendallville did send Kraft a violation notice in March 2022 regarding effluent issues and entered into an administrative order with the business in April 2022, but that the city failed to adequately enforce limitations and address other discharge issues.
In order to address the issues outlined in the report, Kendallville entered into the agreed order, which contains requirements that issues be addressed with 10-day, 30-day and 90-day periods, as well as provided quarterly reports to the EPA to monitor progress.
If the city fails to comply with the order, it could face fines of up to $59,973 per day for each day violations continue.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe signed the agreement on Jan. 3, with the EPA signing off effective Jan. 9, starting the clock for provisions the city must meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.