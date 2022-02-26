LAGRANGE — Around 100 residents, community leaders, business owners, and elected officials joined the LaGrange County Together Steering Committee Tuesday at the LaGrange County 4-H Fairgrounds Community Building in LaGrange to hear what’s been learned through the process and begin shaping strategies for the future.
Participants at the summit were introduced to LaGrange County Together through a brief presentation that shared the process background, key findings from previous public engagement, and research conducted by the consultant team. The summit then transitioned into a community discussion through three activities for participants to share their thoughts on the draft vision, goals, and structure that will guide the County over the next decade. This included reacting to essential statements for the comprehensive plan, mapping areas for growth and preservation in the County, and identifying projects, policies, and programs to implement in the coming years.
“We were excited that so many people came out to the summit,” said Octavia Yoder, Executive Director of the LaGrange County Community Foundation and member of the LaGrange County Together Steering Committee. “The summit was a major milestone in the process, and we wanted to make sure the community had the opportunity to affirm what we heard back in September 2021.”
The Summit on the Future is the second round of public engagement for the LaGrange County Together process. The first round called the Listen, Learn, and Launch Open Houses, was held back in Fall 2021 and had more than 250 participants providing thousands of comments. A full summary of the first round of engagement along with the technical research by the consultant team is available on the process website, LaGrangeCountyTogether.org.
LaGrange County Together is a community-driven process to prepare a comprehensive plan for the county, the towns of LaGrange, Shipshewana, Topeka, and Wolcottville, and all unincorporated areas. The plan, the committee said, will be supported by a clear understanding of the county as it is, with research and data providing a foundation from which to move forward. At the same time, the values and priorities of community members – the real experts on LaGrange County – will supply the guidance and direction that make this not just a plan, but a movement. Everyone who cares about the future of LaGrange County will be given the opportunity to provide their input through community engagement efforts hosted throughout the county. The technical analysis and feedback from the community gathered will then be used to create the final plan.
An online version of Tuesday’s activities is available on the LaGrange County Together website for those who were not able to attend the in-person meeting. To participate online, visit LaGrangeCountyTogether.org
