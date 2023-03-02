Six booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Six people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Daymond R. Rhodes Jr., 46, of the 3100 block of South C.R. 675E, Hamilton, was booked at 2:43 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Kirk A. Stout, 71, of the 9300 block of West C.R. 450N, Cromwell, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Stout was held on $2,500 bond.
Jarod G. Fuller, 41, of the 1500 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn, was booked at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court corder. No charging information provided.
Rachel C. Hays, 40, of the 1500 block of Knoll Crest Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Hays was held without bond.
Aaron R. Herrmann, 29, of the 600 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:29 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Herrmann was released on his own recognizance.
Tiffany A. Shire, 34, of the 200 block of North Baum Street, Avilla, was arrested at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday by Avilla police on a probation violation. Shire was held without bond.
Nathaniel D. Smith, 25, of the 2400 block of South C.R. 300W, Columbia City, was booked at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Karis D. Weaver, 29, of the 200 block of Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Weaver was held without bond.
Jamie M. Wolfe, 44, of the 2500 block of North C.R. 800W, Cromwell, was arrested at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Wolfe was held without bond.
