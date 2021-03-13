KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Tree Commission will give away free tree seedlings on Saturday, March 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Sunset Park, near the community gardens on the Rush Street side.
With the help of high school students, the commission will give away more than 70 3-year-old burr oak seedlings to Kendallville residents who will plant them on their private properties early this spring.
The freshly-dug seedlings will be bagged for a clean transfer to private residential properties within the city. These trees and thousands more will replace aging trees for the benefit of future generations.
Jim Nixon, a tree commission member, said citizens play an essential role in perpetuating Kendallville’s green canopy. He provided the information below on the benefits of planting trees.
The burr oak tree, like a host of other species in the genus of oaks, may grow to be a huge living thing, hundreds of years old, with massive branches shading hundreds of square feet. Like other nut trees, the burr oak is often a home for squirrels and many birds.
This tree is common to eastern North America and also known as a mossycup oak, blue oak or scrub oak. The burr oak is capable of growing to a height and spread of more than 70 feet. While a slow grower, at about a foot per year, the burr oak can withstand the harsh weather conditions in the Midwest.
The Kendallville Tree Commission was established by the Common Council more than a decade ago to promote the continuous maintenance and replacement of trees in city rights-of-way.
In the past few days, Kendallville west-side residents may have seen burlap-wrapped saplings, ready for an early spring planting in the city sidewalk terraces. Workers from the city’s Street Department will soon plant a total of 80 trees throughout the city, thanks to a $10,000 Community and Urban Forestry (CUF) grant received almost a year ago by the Kendallville Tree Commission. It is the second such grant in the past four years.
The green canopy provided by large and medium-sized trees are vital, while ornamental trees like crabapple and redbud provide a diverse variety of blooms, shapes and fruit at eye-level. Both large and small trees, as well as shrubs, supply living spaces and food for birds and small animals. Bare green lawns offer few natural benefits to living things, especially so as they are routinely fertilized and cut regularly.
Property owners are encouraged to plant a broad selection of trees and shrubs for the health, economic and aesthetic benefits they offer. Trees add value to residential properties.
Private properties make up the biggest share of lands in the eastern half of the USA; therefore, private efforts are vital to the preservation of a community’s wooded wealth. Public efforts alone are insufficient.
Community and parkland forests sustain the environment in a number of ways. Trees and their roots protect the topsoil from wind and water erosion. Rainwater runoff is slowed and absorbed, instead of being lost in the storm sewer system. The transpiration of water from roots to treetop leaves helps trees grow, making possible the recirculation of essential oxygen into an overtaxed atmosphere.
Homeowners can also take satisfaction that their heating and cooling bills are lowered because houses are sheltered from both sun and wind, thereby saving dollars and natural resources that power furnaces and air-conditioners.
Additionally, research has found that the aesthetic quality of the community’s natural environment improves our spirits and sense of well-being.
Meanwhile, it’s estimated, nationally, that residential, industrial, commercial, and civic development results in the loss of an estimated 36 million trees per year in urban areas alone. In rural areas, while many Hoosier woodlots are preserved by wise owners, millions of native forested acres are harvested across America for paper products and building purposes, and are replaced with inferior, fast-growing stock. The destruction of wooded land for food and energy production, too, multiplies that figure.
Almost all scientists agree that the worldwide loss of woodlands contributes to the impending crisis of global warming, threatening to flood islands and coastal areas and change weather patterns, often with disastrous consequences, according to information provided by Nixon.
Preservation of woodlands in national parks and forests is hugely important, but not nearly sufficient to offset the continued loss of trees on all other fronts. That’s why it’s so important for communities to deliberately plan to replace as many trees as are lost within public jurisdictions.
While trees grow slowly, the efforts of private citizens and corporations in Kendallville, and throughout the world, to rebuild green canopy with planning and planting, can only help in sustaining our earth as we know it...as a generally friendly environment for human habitation.
Nixon said a recent best-seller, “The Overstory” authored by Richard Powers, describes the many miraculous processes in the natural world that are energized by the presence of forested land. In this novel, humanity is warned about the careless, profit-driven overharvesting of wooded lands worldwide and the consequent, permanent damage, now almost to a point of no return.
The Kendallville Tree Commission wants to promote the involvement of all citizens, who can help by planting small trees — which in time become big trees — with all the benefits to ourselves and succeeding generations.
