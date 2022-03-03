CROMWELL — The Cromwell branch of the Noble County Public Library has scheduled activities for children and adults in March.
Storytimes for preschoolers and toddlers, ages 2-6, are scheduled on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in the activity room at the Cromwell branch. The program features stories, songs, art projects, sensory and play activities. Storytime dates are March 9, 16, and 23.
Play and Learn Storytimes for ages 2-6 offers a program of enjoying books, crafts and sensory play. Each child receives a book to take home. March’s PaL storytime is Wednesday, March 2 at 10 a.m. in Cromwell’s activity room.
Adults have their choice of two book club times:
Cromwell Night Book Club meets Monday, March 7, at 6 p.m., in the window area of the Cromwell branch. The Cromwell Afternoon Book Club meets Thursday, March 10, at 1:30 p.m., in the window area.
All adult patrons of Noble County Public Library are encouraged to participate in Friends of NCPL. The Friends group meets Thursday, March 17, at 6 p.m. in the window area at the Albion branch.
Friends of the Noble County Public Library meet every other month to discuss current projects as well as other ways to support the NCPL community. All meetings are open to the public.
The Cromwell branch library will join those in Albion and Avilla in celebrating March as National Craft Month.
The Cromwell branch library is closed on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. Open hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.
