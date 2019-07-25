ALBION — If something new is beneficial, you want to do it again.
On that score, count the first Noble County Parks & Recreation Summit a success.
Nineteen stakeholders attended Wednesday’s summit in the lower level of the Noble County Public Library’s Central Branch in Albion. When the hour and 45-minute meeting was winding down, Noble County Park Board Vice President Scott Allen asked if people wanted to have more meetings.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Elkhart Township Trustee Donna Schwartz said. “To brainstorm and hear what other people are doing helps for budget time.”
The meeting of all of Noble County’s recreational bodies was Allen’s brainchild, and the event was hosted by the county park board.
Allen said the board realized that while there are many opportunities for recreation in Noble County, there wasn’t a clearinghouse for all of them.
“No one seems to know what everybody else is doing,” Allen said.
Wednesday’s meeting provided that opportunity, and attendees heard what Schwartz is planning recreation-wise in Elkhart Township, what Ligonier, Kendallville and Albion are doing as far as municipalities and what groups such as the Chain O’ Lakes State Park, Noble Trails Inc. and the Acres Land Trust are doing.
A large point of emphasis was collaboration, with groups encouraged to work together — not in competition.
Noble County Economic Development Corp. Marketing Director Lori Gagen, who helped organize the meeting, spoke of one recent area proposal which failed to receive a grant because it was a single entity seeking funds.
“Everything we do when it comes to state funding — we are hearing loud and clear they are much more likely to be funded if they are collaborative,” Gagen said.
Jeff Boyle, a Ligonier Park Board and county park board member, spoke about collaboration opportunities with industry.
In Ligonier, he said, a boardwalk over the Elkhart River in that city is being constructed in partnership with industries in the community, with a pair of outlooks planned which are being sponsored by businesses.
Attendees also spoke about the effects of marketing vehicles, such as a recent video shot for the city of Ligonier.
Unveiled at Monday’s city council meeting, in the first hour after it was posted, it received 2,000 hits. By the following afternoon, that hit total had exceeded 20,000.
Ligonier City Councilman Ken Schuman said he showed the video to a visiting grandson. That youngster was able to come up with a list of activities he wanted to do in Ligonier based on the presentation.
“It excited an 11-year-old kid,” Schuman said of the video.
Walking trails remain a hot topic for recreational enthusiasts, and Allen said Noble Trails is willing to help municipalities with their efforts.
Schwartz said Noble County should take advantage of its waterways to create water trails, separating it from other counties that may have walking trails but non-navigable waterways.
“We have so much to offer, and it’s unique,” Schwartz said. “You can go all through our township (on water). Water trails are a great thing.”
Allen was pleased with the turnout and the discussion, which included cross-promoting Noble County recreational opportunities on multiple platforms.
He said he would like to see another recreation summit in perhaps three months, then begin a twice annual schedule every spring and fall to keep all stakeholders up to date with what is going on.
He also praised Gagen’s efforts at coordinating Wednesday’s meeting.
“I want to thank her for her work in getting everyone together,” Allen said.
