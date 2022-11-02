KENDALLVILLE — No one showed up at a public hearing on Kendallville's proposed sewer rate increase Tuesday evening, so city council members wasted no time passing it.
The average household will see about a $4 per month increase, a lower amount than otherwise might have been because a large industrial user has agreed to pick up most of the bill.
The new rates are scheduled to go into effect at the next billing cycle, so residents should see their monthly utility bill increase slightly soon.
Sewer rates are technically increasing by 31%, with the flow rate officially rising from $6.96 per 1,000 gallons used to $9.15 per 1,000.
However, the increase that resident users will see on their bill is much smaller, effectively only $7.64 per 1,000 gallons used, meaning the average household utilizing 4,000 gallons will see a monthly increase of $3.72 per month, which also includes a slight increase in the flat rate billed based on meter size.
Users are getting a discounted rate because of a "large industrial user" in town that has signed a contract with the city to pay more because their discharge is primarily the reason why Kendallville needs the rate increase in the first place.
City officials have chosen not to publicly identify that industry, but it's one of the city's biggest and frequently sends nutrient-rich effluent to the plant.
When the city built its new wastewater treatment plant in 2017, it was sized with current and expected production levels from that industry on the city's mind. But shortly after the plant was built, business expanded and the plant significantly ramped up its production levels, which meant significantly more discharge than originally anticipated.
Because the discharge is so nutrient-rich — much much more than the average sewage coming from residential sinks, bathtubs and toilets — it has required the city to utilize extra chemicals in order to help break down the waste and keep the treatment process in balance.
Kendallville had been eating into its cash reserves because of the extra stress and cost on its plant and fell under required reserve thresholds needed after the city took out its bond in 2017 to pay for the treatment plant expansion, which triggered the need for a rate increase.
Because the primary cause of the cost increase was the local industry, city officials negotiated with that industry to cover most of the rate increase.
Everyone else is still getting a rate increase of about 10%, which has been under the inflationary rate since 2019, the last time the city's sewer rates stepped up.
The city’s sewer rates will officially rise to the higher level and if for some reason the industrial user stopped making the agreed payments, rates would then rise to that larger amount, $50.10 for the average household.
Since the company has agreed to the monthly payments via contract, Kendallville would have strong legal recourse if those payments stopped flowing, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said in past meetings. Perhaps the only foreseeable way they would stop is if the company closed its plant in Kendallville, the mayor said, and the city continues to work cooperatively to ensure that doesn't happen.
If the plant did end up closing, the city would likely have to redo its sewer rates anyway, because it would have significantly lower cost because it wouldn't have to treat many thousands of gallons of nutrient-rich effluent coming from that business.
