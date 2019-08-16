KENDALLVILLE — A Farm Stand at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., will offer fresh produce each Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. Produce is $1 per pound while supplies last.
Maci Burtch, an intern with Activate Noble County, had jalapeno peppers, green peppers, onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, green beans and zucchini spread out on her table. The produce comes from 12 raised garden beds built by Eagle Scouts behind the Center for Healthy Living on the Parkview Noble campus.
The Farm Stand opened for its first time this summer on Aug. 7. Word spread quickly, though, and on Wednesday, customers were arriving before Burtch had her table ready. Residents from The Lamplighter and nearby neighbors hurried to buy most of the produce before the rain arrived.
Burtch is an East Noble graduate and a senior at the University of Saint Francis, where she is majoring in nutrition and communications. She thinks her work with the Farm Stand fits right in with her career plans.
“We have food deserts in Noble County,” she said. “We want to get produce to those who need it.”
Burtch said food deserts are locations where residents have limited or no access to fresh food. The Farm Stand program is a partnership between the YMCA and Activate Noble County, an organization promoting healthy eating and active living.
