LAGRANGE — The Chamber of LaGrange County announced it has hired a new executive director.
Sara Patrick has been named to that role, replacing long-time chamber Executive Director Beth Sherman. Sherman was sent to retire at end of the year.
When Sherman announced her plans to retire earlier this year, the chamber formed a committee tasked with finding her replacement.
Patrick is a familiar face to members of the organization. She worked for the chamber in 2019 as an executive assistant to Sherman. Patrick said that experience provided her with invaluable insight into the inner workings of the organization.
“Beth Sherman is leaving some big shoes to fill,” said Patrick. “She has served this community well and has built the chamber into a family of members.”
Patrick holds a bachelor’s degree from Anderson University, as well as an MBA from Western Governors University. Before working for the chamber she spent nearly five years working as an associate pastor. For the past two years, she served as Group Sales Manager at Blue Gate Hospitality. Patrick and her husband James have a four-year-old son, Colt.
Her roots run deep in LaGrange County.
“My four grandparents still live in LaGrange and call this home, as do my parents and in-laws,” she said. “LaGrange and its surrounding communities are overflowing with potential. I’m thrilled to have the chance to come alongside the businesses and organizations to continue building upon the foundation Beth has laid, the area businesses, and the generations of people who have made this region what it is. LaGrange County is a place built upon hard work, community, and a mentality focused on others. It’s a great place to work, a place to have fun, and a place to live, and I love to call it home. It is something very special for me to get to pull a seat up to the table of influencers that is the Chamber of Commerce, and I am thrilled for the possibilities to come.”
Mike Patka, chamber board president, said Patrick was the right person for the job.
“Sara brings an incredible amount to the table,” he explained. “The hiring committee and executive team all were unanimous in the decision.”
That committee included chamber members Mike Patka, Ben Stuckey, Sandy Ringler, Jody Holsinger, Andy Linder, and Keith James.
Mr. Patka said the committee did its job well.
Established in 1956, the mission of the Chamber of LaGrange County is to advocate for the success of its members.
For more information please visit LaGrangeChamber.org
