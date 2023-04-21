INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed a civil complaint against a LaGrange County car dealer alleging that the dealer rolled back odometers on vehicles sold to at least 42 customers.
The complaint alleges that Flexible Auto Sales LLC of Shipshewana — said in the complaint to be owned and operated by John Allen — rolled back odometers by more than 3 million miles on the vehicles cited in the complaint. The auto dealership is located at 0805 North State Road 5, Shipshewana.
Rokita filed the complaint in the LaGrange County Superior Court. Rokita alleges Flexible Auto Sales and John Allen purchased the vehicles from various area auto auctions and then resold those vehicles with fewer miles showing then when the dealership purchased those vehicles.
“The auto auctions reported each vehicle’s mileage to vehicle history reporting services and provided Flexible Auto Sales LLC with odometer disclosure statements and titles for each vehicle,” the complaint said. “Between the time Flexible Auto Sales LLC purchased the affected vehicles from the auctions and the time Flexible Auto Sales LLC sold the vehicles to Indiana consumers, the mileage reading on each vehicle was significantly reduced. Flexible Auto Sales altered, or caused to be altered, the vehicles’ odometers to lower the mileage readings on each of the vehicles’ odometers. Flexible Auto Sales also falsified mileage readings on documents such as odometer disclosure statements and vehicle titles in an attempt to deceive purchasing consumers and investigators. In total, Flexible Auto Sales rolled back odometers by a combined total of over three million miles on the known vehicles. Flexible Auto Sales LLC and John Allen’s misrepresentations and actions are unfair, abusive, and deceptive, and constitute violations of Indiana’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, Indiana’s Odometer Act, the Federal Odometer Act, and the Indiana’s Motor Vehicle Unfair Practices Act.”
The court documents included information on 42 vehicles sold by Flexible Auto Sales between 2018 and 2022, listing each vehicle’s odometer reading when purchased by the auto dealer at auction, and a second column showing the odometer reading when those vehicles were sold to a customer. In many cases, vehicles with more than 300,000 miles when purchased at auction were sold with odometers reading more than 100,000 fewer miles.
“Each vehicle was sold by Flexible Auto Sales, the odometer on each vehicle listed a significantly lower mileage than when Flexible Auto Sales acquired the vehicle. The odometers on each vehicle listed a significantly lower mileage than the vehicle had actually traveled,” the court documents read. “Flexible Auto Sales represented or implied in advertisements and to purchasing consumers … that the altered, lower, and incorrect mileage of each vehicle was the true mileage of the vehicle.”
“Flexible Auto Sales’ tampering with odometers and altering documents such as odometer disclosure statements and titles constitutes fraudulent concealment under Ind. Code § 34-11-5-1,” the complaint continued.
Rokita added Indiana businesses will be held accountable if they violate the trust of consumers.
“Here in Indiana, businesses must know they will face serious consequences if they betray the trust of Hoosiers in violation of the law,” Rokita said. “We will hold them accountable, and we will make them pay.”
The lawsuit alleges that the odometer tampering violates the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, the Indiana Odometer Act, the Federal Odometer Act, and the Motor Vehicle Unfair Practices Act.
Rokita is seeking injunctive relief, consumer restitution, treble damages, civil penalties, costs, and other relief.
In addition, the Indiana Secretary of State’s office has now opened an additional investigation of Flexible Auto Sales, saying it can suspend or revoke an auto dealer’s operating permit if it determines state and federal laws have been violated.
Calls made to the auto dealership for comment went directly to voice mail and were not returned.
