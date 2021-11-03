ALBION — The biggest impact of a large-scale commercial solar operation on Noble County tax rates wouldn’t happen for 10 years, according to most common abatement terms for similar projects, the Noble County Council learned Monday.
Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman appeared before the council at the request of council president Denise Lemmon, who asked Gatman to speak on the financial impact on the project.
Before the discussion began, Lemmon said she wanted to be clear that her family owns land that could be part of such a project involving North Carolina-based Geenex. That company has been courting central Noble County landowners for months.
The Noble County Commissioners are set to address a proposed solar ordinance which has been in the works since January at their Nov. 8 meeting at 1:30 p.m. at the Noble County Office Complex-South.
If the commissioners give the ordinance a positive review, it will be sent back to the Noble Plan Commission. If the plan commission gives its OK, the ordinance will pass and go into effect.
The Noble County Council has no real role in the approval process regarding construction a potential solar field, but as the county’s fiscal legislative body, it would be involved in a developer wanted a tax abatement, so Lemmon wanted an update of what the project could mean to the county’s finances.
Gatman told the council that he researched the impact on such a project based on the following parameters:
• A $300 million overall cost to a project;
• A 10-year phased in tax abatement;
• Jefferson Township tax rates; and
• Land values for solar projects as recommended by the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance.
Gatman said the project could generate $31 million over 30 years on personal property improvements, taxes collected on the value of the solar panels, and an additional $11 million on real property revenues, the increased value of the land since its value as commercial property would be higher than its current assessed value as agricultural land.
Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel said that the combined $41 million in revenue would not be a new revenue stream for county officials to spend, but would potentially lower overall county tax rates because the county’s assessed values would go up $300 million. The current countywide tax assessment is $2.624 billion, so the assessed values would go up 11.4% leading to a potentially 11.4% lower tax rate — at least theoretically.
While Gatman’s figures involved a sliding scale of taxes on improvements during a hypothetical 10-year abatement, he told the council most such agreements offer the developer a 100% abatement for 10 years.
Such an abatement would mean no new tax revenues on the solar equipment for the life of the abatement. When the tax revenues would start to come in, they would be reduced by 10 years’ depreciation on the solar equipment.
That framework is different from the typical “sliding scale” abatement, where taxes are phased in by a percentage each year. For example, on a 10-year abatement, taxes are paid by an increasing 10% each year until the full amount is paid at the end of the term.
Gatman said such deals with counties offering 100% often involve an upfront payment, ranging from $2 million to $6 million, depending on the terms of the abatement. This money could be used for infrastructure projects, according to Gatman.
Terms of such an upfront payment would be first negotiated by the Noble County Plan Commission’s Site Development Plan committee, but would eventually require the approval of the Noble County Commissioners.
Noble County Councilman George Bennett, who serves as president of the plan commission, said the council has never considered an abatement of this type before. Normally, Bennett said, the council determines whether an abatement is necessary based on criteria including the number of jobs created or retained and the salary value of those positions.
If the total improvement of $300 million is not abated at all, it would generate $4.23 million the first year to the county based on Jefferson Township’s overall tax rate of $1.4102 per $100 of assessed valuation. This amount would be offset by a drop in the local tax rate.
That $4.23 million would go down the following year — and on an annual basis — due to depreciation of the value of the solar panels.
“We’re not advocating for or against any type of abatement agreement,” Gatman told the council.
