HOWE — Students engaged with one another in conversation fills the robotics lab at Lakeland Intermediate School, during a recent after school meeting of the robotics club.
Some 60 students are participating in the newly formed club.
Small groups of four or five elementary school children each are scattered about the room, each group doing its own thing, talking, sometimes squealing and often laughing loudly.
That, said robotics team coach Holly Elwood, a teacher at the school, is the sound of progress.
“I know when the kids are talking to each other, they’re learning,” she explained.
The program just kicked off about a month ago. For the past four weeks, teams of fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students have been carefully constructing their robots from kits supplied by the school.
A month into the program and most of the kids are starting to really understand their roles and work together. As much as the program is designed to teach about science and engineering, it’s also designed to teach teamwork and problem-solving.
“Some of them, they work together pretty well and some of them, they just are starting to get it rolling now, learning they really can work together,” Elwood said. “It’s not as much chaos as it was at the beginning of the year.”
Once built, those robots have to be coded to be able to do the work that’s expected of them. In competitions with other schools, the robots are tasked with picking up and moving objects like plastic balls and placing them in the right place. The team that does it quickly and efficiently wins.
Even with instructions, the robots can be tricky to build. One misplaced piece can send the whole project crashing, and the robot has to be taken apart and rebuilt again.
Elwood and fellow coaches Abbey Ceckowski and Hillari Bates oversee the club but offers little advice. Children in this environment learn quickly from their mistakes and learn even faster from each other.
The season started this past weekend with one of Lakeland Intermediate teams made it the finals. The season stretches into next year.
Elwood said win or lose, the program is really about building each child’s potential.
“These kids are learning skills for the future,” she explained. “Most kids aren’t going to be athletes when they grow up. But a lot of them will still be using the skills they’re now.
