3 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Jeffery M. Dean, 24, of the 11500 block of North S.R. 3, Kendallvile, were arrested at 7:57 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Dean was held without bond.
Gabriel Santoyo, 20, of the 700 block of North Main Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:54 a.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. Santoyo was held without bond.
Esteban Lopez-Lopez, 33, of the 300 block of West Hillside Drive, LaGrange, was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Thursday by Rome City police on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating without every obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
3 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Three people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Wednesday through Thursday, according to jail records.
Amber Terry, 33, of the 2400 block of North S.R. 9, LaGrange, was arrested at 1:04 a.m. Wednesday by LaGrange town police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Terry posted bond and was released Wednesday.
Matthew Stamp, 32, of the 900 block of Chicago Road, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 7:24 a.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on charges of operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, operating while intoxicated-endangerment, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana. No bond information provided.
Eric Ranney, 33, of the 69800 block of Sunnyfield, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
