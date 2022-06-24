LAGRANGE —In the far back corner of the Lakeland Intermediate School building, a group of kids sits quietly at large tables – the art room — working diligently on art projects depicting waves on the ocean.
It’s Art Camp, an event sponsored annually by the LaGrange Communities Youth Centers, a local not-for-profit organization created to help kids. This year marks the tenth year of art camp.
Twenty-seven kids crowd into the school’s art room this week for art camp. The kids come from all over LaGrange County and come to camp for five straight days to enjoy three hours a day of art camp. Lakeland art teacher Amy Whited teaches the camp.
“Art camp provides a creative outlet for students that normally don’t have a chance to make art in the summer,” Whited said.
Art Camp is one of four camps the LCYC is hosting this summer. For LCYC Executive Director Jennifer Martin, the camps are just another part of the organization’s mission to provide good summer opportunities for LaGrange County children.
“These camps give kids the opportunities that they wouldn’t necessarily have. The nice thing is the camps touch kids’ lives across the whole county,” she explained. “We have Lakeland, Westview, and Prairie Heights school kids here, but we also have homeschooled kids too. We reaching kids from all over the county. I feel blessed that we’re able to provide these opportunities for our community and make a difference.”
This year’s group is the largest ever to attend art camp. Whited said camp and its three-hour window allows her to teach techniques that she doesn’t normally get to teach during shorter school class periods.
“Art campers get to try new media or techniques that aren’t always introduced in the classroom,” she said. “Sometimes in a school classroom, time is a factor, the size of the class or the materials are why some of the art camp projects are not included in the school curriculum.”
Whited is a big fan of the camp.
“Art camp provides a vehicle of self-expression and self-exploration in creating art. Each day, the campers meet for three hours of experiment with a variety of media and hone the artist’s talents. LaGrange needs more camps like this for our youth to learn new things and have new experiences.”
Martin said, after COVID, camps like this are important because they help kids by putting them back in social settings.
“COVID really, really did a number on a lot of kids in the last couple of years,” she explained. “This gives them that opportunity to come back out, get social, develop social skills again, and get to reconnect with their peers. So, it’s really important for them to be able to have these types of camps that keep them busy, social, and keep their creativity flowing.”
Next month, the LCYC will be hosting two more day camps for kids, a conservation camp in conjunction with the LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department and Drama Camp for kids with talent in the field of theater arts. More information about both camps can be found on the LCYC Facebook page and the LCYC website, lcycinc.org/programs-events.
Whited said camps like Art Camp, Conservation Camp, and Drama Camp are important assets for the community.
“In the more urban areas, there are many opportunities for youth in the way of camps. I’m proud of the LCYC offering new camps this summer to our youth,” she said. “Our youth deserve the chance just like urban youth to participate in the fun and exciting adventures through camps.”
Art Camp wraps up today with a free art show in the media room at Lakeland Intermediate School. The art show starts at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.