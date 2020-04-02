7 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Seven people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Michael S. Jones, 36, of the 400 block of Chiswell Run, Avilla, was arrested at 10:56 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jay J. King, 31, of the 500 block of West Schoolhouse Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:39 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants, each charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. King was held without bond.
Daniel J. Livingston, 28, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:33 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Livingston was held on $2,500 bond.
Gavin W. Portmess, 21, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:13 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Portmess was held on $2,500 bond.
Jakob I. Speelman, 21, of the 1500 block of Brookview Boulevard, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:02 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Speelman was held without bond.
Anthony M. McClellan, 29, of the 500 block of Front Street, Rome City, was arrested at 1:24 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on three warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. McClellan was held without bond.
Devon M. Tucker, 25, of the 1600 block of North S.R. 9, Albion, was arrested at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Tucker was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.