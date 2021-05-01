SHIPSHEWANA — It’s no secret that operating a dairy farm is a tough way to make a living.
Seismic shifts in landscape and the scale of many dairy farms, newer technologies, and demands placed on milk producers by milk processors have left many smaller, traditional dairy farms – in particular Amish dairy farmers — struggling to find a viable way to stay in business.
But four Amish dairy farmers hope a new business they launched in November blossoms.
Shipshewana dairy farmer Harry Stutzman Jr., along with Goshen dairy farmer Leon Miller, Lamar Kuhn and John Schwartz, both of Bremen, created Amish County Dairy LLC, a farmstead dairy bottling company that markets and sells its own brand of natural premium milk. The four found more than 30 local investors and spent around $750,000 building their new dairy plant.
Amish Country Dairy started shipping products in November and now has more than 35 different stores and markets around northern Indiana, including several in LaGrange and Noble counties, carrying its line of products.
The milk processing facility was added onto an existing structure at Stutzman’s rural Shipshewana dairy farm.
Miller said changes in the dairy industry made it difficult for traditional small dairy farms like those found around LaGrange County to survive. He said the four members of the group that founded Amish Country Dairy were inspired by LaGrange County Ag Extension Educator Steve Engleking of the Purdue University LaGrange County Extension office more than three years ago when he encouraged them to look for a different dairy farm business model that could help local farmers thrive.
“We decided it was time to stop looking for someone else to solve our problems,” Miller said. “It was time to solve our own problems, and that’s what this is all about.”
Miller said the men spent about a year talking back and forth about what business to create before they decided to launch a new premium dairy. He said they spent time researching their product, as well as picking out bottles, designing a logo, and raising the funds they would need to launch the Amish dairy. They then spent 2020 building the new milk production and bottling plant on the Shipshewana farm.
Miller is quick to point out this is no ordinary milk.
For starters, all the milk is produced on Stutzman’s Shipshewana farm. The milk is pasteurized, but not homogenized, meaning the cream is never separated from the milk. That means each bottle has a cream cap that rises to the top of the bottle. Customers are advised to shake each bottle well before opening it.
“We don’t take anything out, we leave in all the good stuff,” Miller said.
The dairy uses a quick, HTST (high temperature, short time) pasteurization process that Miller said preserves the milk’s rich creamy flavor without destroying its flavor.
In addition to offering traditional white milk, the dairy offers several different flavored milks, including strawberry, coffee and maple syrup, and chocolate. Miller said the dairy uses fresh fruit and real maple syrup.
“It’s like the stuff we drink at home, Miller explained.
Miller said his dairy isn’t trying to compete against the dairy giants like Walmart or Meijer in the market.
“We can’t do 10 semi loads of milk a day like they can,” he added. “We’re happy to be small and better. We’re not going to compete with Walmart on price, but I like to think we beat them on taste.”
So far the response has been good.
Miller said the company’s best sales come within a seven-mile radius of the plant.
A local catering company has started carrying the Amish Country Dairy milk on its trucks, which visit local factories and Miller said those trucks sell out of the Amish Country Dairy products fast.
A crew of five people man the product line every Monday, producing about 4,000 bottles of fresh milk. The machine labels, fills, and caps each bottle before sending it down the line to the cooler. It takes about 20 minutes between each run to set up the machinery for the next product. Once in a cold room, two people pack up boxes of milk, seal them and get them ready to be shipped to stores.
The flavored milk comes in 16-ounce bottles, while white milk is bottled in both 16 and 59-ounce bottles. The 16-ounce bottles cost a little more than $3.
Miller said all it takes to get people to buy the local milk is to offer them a sample.
“You can watch when people try it, their eyes light up, and they say ‘Wow, this is good,’” he explained. “That’s a big deal.”
Right now, the milk is coming from Stutzman’s herd of more than 100 Holstein dairy cows, but as demand grows, they can turn to other farms for more raw milk.
Since the start of the year, demand for the flavored milks has risen by more than 30%.
Miller said the dairy is working to get permits to ship its products to stores outside of Indiana, which will open markets in Michigan and Chicago.
“We’re building our foundation and want to grow from there,” he explained.
