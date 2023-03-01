ALBION — In an age where businesses are clamoring for more housing so additional workers can move into an area, what if there was a minor subdivision already in place that wasn’t being utilized?
Subdivision may be stretch, but there is a group of five homes in Albion that are currently vacant. Town Manager Jacob Ihrie described them as untapped housing assets.
The catch is, they are in need of repair. Some may be in need of demolition.
The issue came up as the Albion Town Council discussed the state’s new unsafe building law during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
The state updated its legislation regarding the topic, and the town council will need to vote at some point in the future whether to accept the changes made by the Indiana General Assembly.
Tuesday’s meeting at least started the discussion.
According to Ihrie, department heads have identified five homes which are vacant in Albion and in need of much more than a little TLC.
“We need to do something,” Councilman John Morr said. “We need to start addressing them.”
Some of these homes are owned by people who live out of the area. In some instances, the owner of the homes has died and the property was never transferred to another person.
Ihrie said it can be difficult to find someone interested in a property as a build site — even if the original owner is willing to sell — once it reaches such poor condition.
The cost to demolish a property can run from $8,000-$12,000. Throw in the back taxes, the sale price of the lot and new home construction costs, and it may not be financially viable.
There is a mechanism for the town taking over a property and demolishing it, but it can take months if not years before all legal requirements are met.
Ihrie said the town does have CEDIT money budgeted to go through such a process, but the town would be limited to addressing only one or two properties each year.
There are a total of 15 homes that are in need of repair, Ihrie said.
Ihrie pointed to a couple of success stories in town in recent months in which homes have been rehabbed to the point they are sellable.
But in many instances, the town has to step in and have the home demolished. It’s a process that requires a lot of legal leg work and patience. And money.
As town manager, Ihrie is the de facto building department head of the town. He, with input from the fire and police departments, can deem a home blighted, but that takes time. Legal guidelines, set forth by the state and town ordinances, must be followed. Notices have to be sent. Then more notices.
It eventually falls to the town council to determine if its worth the cost.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Morr said he would like to see the town become more active as arborists.
The town frequently has to take down trees that have died and pose a risk to falling or are hazards to utility lines.
When that happens, Morr said he would like to see the town take an active role in seeing the trees replaced.
“When a tree goes out, we put one back in,” Morr suggested.
