ALBION — When you're talking about fixing up inside 136-year-old courthouse, you can expect it to be a pricey project.
But add inflation into the mix and it can get very expensive very quickly, as Noble County continues to find out.
On Monday, the Noble County Commissioners got an updated cost estimate for the project, which now could carry a price tag as high as $8.3 million.
Back in 2014, when the county annex and courthouse renovation project was first being explored, estimates to fix up the courthouse were about $2.3 million. Earlier this year, when the county made the decision to move everyone out in order to complete a speedier and cheaper upgrade, the price tag was looking like $6 million.
Then the county discovered the roof was in much worse shape than expected and the interior elevator was in need of replacement, which would include costly work to widen the elevator shaft itself.
On Monday, highway department engineer Zack Smith, who has been coordinating the construction work and joined the meeting via phone from out of town, gave an update total cost estimate of $8.3 million.
That increase since the $6 million initial estimate includes the roof, the elevator and also a budget of up to $900,000 for information technology improvements needed in the building.
"There's quite a bit of owner cost that has been added," Smith said. "$900,000 added is all the IT equipment."
Despite the sticker shot, Smith added that he doesn't expect the actual cost of all the IT improvements will be quite that high. That figure was formed based on quotes from an IT installer for all the equipment and labor required, but the county is expected to get cost savings by purchasing some items itself as well as doing some of the work like pulling wires in-house, too.
"I won't say they're worst-case scenario but they are on the high side," Smith said. "In the current construction market with everything else, I don't think we can afford to not build in contingency, otherwise we're not going to leave ourselves with much room to keep moving forward."
The county had sought a state grant that would have helped cover the cost of setting up infrastructure in one of the courtrooms, but didn't get the award.
"Just like everything else, the cost is going up tremendously," Commissioner Gary Leatherman said.
The county is devoting $4.5 million of its American Rescue Plan money toward the project, but that will leave about $3.84 million extra that the county will need to fund locally, Smith said.
The Noble County Council had already agreed to move ahead funding that gap via a bond anticipation note, which will allow the county to price interest rates from lenders and then borrow the money from a local bank.
The county would then pay back the loan via tax dollars on hand — the county is anticipating using money from its rainy day fund which is where interest income from its deposits is put. That fund currently has $1.4 million in it and had already collected $309,000 in interest payments as of early March.
That method of borrowing won't impact local tax rates unless the county is unable to make its payments from dollars on-hand, at which point it would trigger a property-tax-backed bond to ensure the debt payments are made.
Smith noted one advantage is that if the county issues a note up to the higher amount and has money left over, those funds can immediately be used to pay down the principal. It will be prudent to borrow high for that reason, because if the county under-borrows it will be left with a shortfall it would have to make up from other funds on hand.
Courthouse construction is expected to begin later this year.
The county is currently in the process of moving the rest of probation out and is establishing a temporary office space in the former BMV branch north of the courthouse for the Noble County Clerk's Office. The courts will be temporarily relocated to the annex building across the street during the renovation.
"The biggest cost savings we're going to see is we're doing everything at the same time while the building is shut down," Smith said. "Hopefully we're able to stay considerably under these budgets."
