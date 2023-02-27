KENDALLVILLE — Lawmakers had too much on their plates this year, meaning a bill seeking to make the breaded pork tenderloin the official state sandwich will have to wait.
The bill’s author, State Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington, said Saturday following a legislative town hall in Kendallville that his bill was likely dead for this session.
The Senate deadline to pass bills on third reading is Tuesday, Feb. 28, and Senate Bill 322 was still waiting without consideration before the Committee on Commerce and Technology.
Zay confirmed to The News Sun that the bill wasn’t going to be heard and that the breaded tenderloin might instead get some “unofficial recognition.”
Zay authored the bill in part to recognize Nick’s Kitchen in his hometown of Huntington, which lays claim as the birthplace of the Hoosier breaded tenderloin sandwich.
It’s not the first time a Hoosier food has failed to gain official status. An effort in past years to name sugar cream pie the official state pie never passed the legislature either, leaving the dessert as an unofficial Hoosier treat.
While critics blasted news of the bill as lawmakers not having anything better to do, Zay said the tenderloin bill died precisely because lawmakers had more pressing matters like the state budget and health care issues to tackle this session, leaving his bill relegated to the legislative fridge.
Still, the effort wasn’t all wasted as Hoosier communities latched on to the spring of tenderloin love.
The Fort Wayne Tin Caps, specifically, unveiled special alternative art jerseys branded as the “Hoosier State Tenderloins” with caps featuring oversized fried sandwiches as well as red, white and blue jerseys with a giant tenderloin emblazoned across the chest.
