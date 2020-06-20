Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Brandon R. Bentley, 33, of the 10200 block of Mildred Avenue, Leo, was arrested at 12:43 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Bentley was held on $2,500 bond.
Tony L. Skaggs, 53, of the 7100 block of North Main Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 7:57 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Skaggs was held without bond.
Michael A. Walda, 33, of the 15000 block of Prairie Park Drive, Hoagland, was arrested at 1:37 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Walda was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.