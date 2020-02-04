LAGRANGE – The LaGrange Street Department just received a new specialized piece of equipment designed to make opening manhole covers safer for the town’s employees thanks to a donation from the Indiana Public Employers’ Plan, Inc.
The organization gave LaGrange a 2020 safety grant award which allowed the town to purchase the new equipment. IPEP has partnered with LaGrange based Howe-LaGrange Insurance Agency to promote a safe work environment. IPEP safety grants help municipalities like LaGrange purchase safety equipment and run safety training programs hoping to limit those organization’s workers’ compensation exposure.
LaGrange was awarded an IPEP Safety Grant in the amount of $1,984.80.The Street Department will use that money to purchase a manhole cover lid lifter. The town received this grant because IPEP believed this piece of equipment would reduce the likelihood of a workplace injury for town employees.
The IPEP was launched in 1989 as a risk-sharing pool for public entities, as a response to the need for public employers to find affordable workers’ compensation coverage. IPEP has grown to provide workers’ compensation claims administration for more than 700 public entities including cities, towns, counties and schools.
(0) comments
