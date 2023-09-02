GOSHEN — The Fairfield football team's defense was just too much for Central Noble Friday night.
GOSHEN — The Fairfield football team's defense was just too much for Central Noble Friday night.
The Cougars mustered 77 yards of total offense in falling to the Falcons, 35-6.
Class 2A Central Noble, playing its third consecutive Class 3A opponent, fell to 0-3 with the loss. Fairfield improved to 2-1.
Fairfield junior fullback Breckan Maran led the way for the Falcon offense, rushing 21 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns.
As a team, Fairfield rushed ball 54 times for 301 yards and had 27 passing yards on four attempts.
Central Noble ran the ball 11 times, losing 13 yards. The Cougars' senior Tyler Shisler and junior Brody Morgan combined for 11-for-23 passing for 90 yards.
Shisler had a 5-yard touchdown pass to senior Lucas Deck to account for the Cougars' points, which came in the fourth quarter.
Fairfield got a 2-yard run from Maran to open the scoring in the first quarter as the Falcons led 8-0 after one period.
The Falcons exploded for 20 points in the second quarter to take a 28-0 lead at halftime.
The lead grew to 35-0 after three.
Deck caught three passes for 45 yards to lead the Cougars offensively.
Morgan was 4-for-8 passing for 39 yards.
Shisler was 7-for-15 for 51 yards.
Central Noble returns to action Friday when it hosts Class 2A Prairie Heights (0-3).
