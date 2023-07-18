HOWE — A Sturgis, Michigan, man was hospitalized with serious injuries after his vehicle allegedly failed to yield the right of way to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department deputy responding with lights and siren activated to an unrelated call Saturday afternoon, according to the Indiana State Police.
Jamie Espinal-Albor, 33, was flown from the scene to Parkview Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, according to an Indiana State Police news release.
LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Zachary Anderson, 34, of Middlebury and his K-9 partner were not injured, but the deputy was transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital to be checked out.
According to the news release, Anderson was driving his fully marked 2021 Dodge Durango police vehicle eastbound on S.R. 120 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday with lights and sirens activated. Espinal-Albor was driving a 1994 GMC pickup northbound on C.R. 100E.
Espinal-Albor allegedly failed to yield to the emergency vehicle at the intersection, according to the Indiana State Police’s preliminary investigation, and drove the pickup into the path of the deputy’s Durango. The Durango struck the pickup, causing the GMC to overturn and come to rest on its roof in the south ditch. The deputy’s Durango came to rest upright in the north ditch. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage.
Espinal-Albor had to be extricated from the pickup by the Howe Fire Department.
As required by Indiana law, both drivers provided a blood sample for chemical testing. Results of those tests are pending.
Along with the standard crash investigation, the Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction investigators also responded to assist in the investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The Indiana State Police was assisted at the scene by the Howe Fire Department, LaGrange Police Department, Shipshewana Police Department, Parkview EMS, Lakeland Towing and Grates Towing.
