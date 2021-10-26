Noble County is working on a countywide plan to regulate large-scale solar fields, but municipalities are also pondering whether they can also add some local control for projects that may encroach on their communities.
Noble County’s is working on zoning ordinances to create new rules and regulations for solar farms to be used for commercial use and have the ability to generate hundreds of megawatts of power.
That discussions has been happening so far among the Noble County Plan Commission and county board of commissioners meetings, which local municipalities have been attending to learn more about what they plan to do.
Although large solar fields would mostly impact the unincorporated areas of the county and cities and towns probably won’t have a large field built in their town limits, municipalities generally have zoning control within a 2-mile radius around their communities, meaning solar panels could creep into their jurisdictions, too.
Albion has already discussed whether it will want to create its own solar zoning rules — especially since early talks about solar in Noble County have focused on Jefferson and Orange townships in the Albion area — but other communities are keeping an eye open, too.
It’s ultimately up to the county to take action first before local towns and cities go forward with plans.
“Our city will wait until the county completes their steps for solar energy,” said Ligonier mayor Patty Fisel.
She said the city would be interested in solar energy and would be worth exploring more about it.
Ligonier building and zoning administrator Earle Franklin has been attending meetings with the county to learn about the benefits of solar and how the city can prepare to pass its own ordinances on where it can be built and how it will be utilized.
Fisel said she’s anxious to see what the county decides to do and doesn’t know what way it’s going to go. Solar development could result in new, large investments of millions of dollars in the county, and that could be good for everyone involved.
“This can potentially bring in a lot of revenue into the county,” she said. “There are a lot of pros and cons about solar, but it’s something we should consider.”
She commends the county for being reasonable about solar energy and taking their time to talk about it and determine when to begin with development of solar.
The next steps towards building solar in the county could happen as soon as next year or the year after.
“We got to be patient and see how everything works out,” she said.
In other parts of the county such as Avilla, the town has not done anything recent to begin investing in solar energy and is also waiting for the county to create rules regarding solar.
Town Manager Tena Woenker said they plan to use the county’s regulations and rules as a roadmap for future planning.
“We’ve listened to the conversations that have happened and we have looked at this issue,” she said.
She believes the town can’t ignore solar going forward and that the town needs to consider the different choices to help reduce carbon emissions and offer cleaner sources of energy for the town.
Avilla operates its own electric utility for residents and the Michigan-based utility company, Wolverine Power Cooperative, which the town buys its energy from, has been investing in renewable energy.
The town has not heard from the company regarding solar energy but it won’t rule out its interest in it.
“We as a town are not are that point yet where we are ready to use renewable energy,” she said. “We are waiting for the county to take action, then take it to our planning commission for the next steps.”
The town believes this is a new area for them and they don’t want to rush into doing it.
