AVILLA — People helping people.
No fanfare. No thank yous.
Just people helping people.
Avilla rallied around the idea, and a Blessing Box has been in place since April 12 on the southern edge of the south parking lot of Hope Restoration Church on Baum Street in Avilla.
A Blessing Box is a simple concept. Non-perishable food items are stocked in a box. Anyone with a need can go to the box at any time of day or night, and take items.
The box is never locked. It does sit under a street light to aid visibility for those who may wish to contribute — or need to take from it — at night.
Anyone can contribute. Anyone can take from it. It’s as simple as that.
Deb Carmicheal saw the Blessing Box that has been placed at the corner of Mitchell and Riley streets in Kendallville.
“We helped contribute to it, off and on,” she said of herself and husband Roger.
Carmicheal was a former volunteer at the Methodist Church in Avilla’s food pantry.
“I thought it was a good idea to help people,” she said. “I’ve just always like helping people.”
Carmicheal contacted Avilla Town Councilman Bill Krock.
“He was all for it,” Carmicheal said.
Krock said something to Avilla Utility Department Superintendent Brian Carroll.
Carroll took it upon himself to make the Blessing Box on his own time with materials he had laying around his house.
“I could see a need for it here,” Carroll said. “I volunteered to make one. I saw how other communities were doing it.”
Carroll got on the internet site Pinterest to see how some people were making the boxes.
“He did an awesome job with it,” Carmicheal said of Carroll’s efforts.
Carmicheal’s next step was to find a good location. She posted the question on her Facebook page.
“Is there any place a Blessing Box could go, a good place?” she asked.
A connection was made with Hope Restoration Church, which readily agreed to allow the box to be put up at the edge of its parking lot.
Even in its early stages, the box has gotten good use, Carmicheal said.
Anyone can donate nonperishable items such as soups or boxed cereal to the box. Some people have brought in diapers and baby food.
There is not room in the box for clothing, Carmicheal said.
