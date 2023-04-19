WASHINGTON — Indiana Sen. Todd Young has become the new Senate candy man and caramels from Kendallville's Kraft plant will be one of the many Hoosier offering politicians will get to sink their sweet tooth into.
Young has taken over the unofficial Capitol job of stewarding the Senate candy desk, a tradition dating to 1965, taking over the job from Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey who Willy Wonka'd from his office since 2015.
Now Young, who has been in the Senate since 2016 and won re-election to a second term in 2022, will keep his desk stocked with Hoosier treats for anyone who needs a snack.
Among the offerings available at the candy desk will be Kraft Caramels, the individually wrapped cubes of caramel that are produced at the Kendallville plant on Ohio Street.
Other Indiana candies being offered include:
• Milk chocolate from DeBrand Fine Chocolates in Fort Wayne
• Red Hots from Schimpff's Confectionary in Jeffersonville
• Toxic Waste from New Albany Sugar Shoppe
• Sour Punch Straws from The Sweet Tooth in Munster
• Jumbo jelly beans and chocolate covered jelly beans from the Wakarusa Dime Store
• Buckeyes from Mr. Fudge's Confectionary in Metamora
• Mini chocolate bars from Endangered Species Chocolate in Indianapolis
• Rock crystal candy sticks from Squire Boone Village in New Albany
"I’m honored to carry on the tradition of the Senate candy desk, and I am excited to share Hoosier candies with my colleagues. The contents of the candy desk are available to all senators regardless of political affiliation," Young tweeted on Tuesday with photos. "Candy manufacturers across Indiana are producing amazing treats, and my goal is to spotlight these unique products made and distributed by Hoosiers. Perhaps a taste of Hoosier hospitality will sweeten the sometimes bitter divide in Washington."
Perhaps the sweets will help win over some good favor in Washington, as Kendallville and Kraft have recently been on the receiving end of enforcement action from the federal government.
The city of Kendallville and Kraft-Heinz are both currently under agreed orders with the Environmental Protection Agency due to Clean Water Act violations. Those orders allege that city has repeatedly violated limitations on wastewater outflow from its plant, identifying heavy loading by Kraft as the primary inflow causing treatment problems for the city.
