LIGONIER — Star of the West Milling Company’s massive grain silos dominate Ligonier’s skyline now, but that skyline will change in the next two years as the company positions itself for the future.
The company, in operation for more than 152 years, will build a new, seven-story slipform structure for milling operations on what is now a large parking lot. The expanded mill is expected to start up by September 2025.
The expansion will add 1.5 million pounds of conventional soft wheat production and 500,000 pounds of pathogen-mitigated capacity to the Ligonier plant. The new building will also accommodate additional feed and flour storage, more load-out capacity, two twin packaging lines and the capability to fil totes.
Ligonier plant manager Kate Knowlton said Star of the West mills flour from soft red winter wheat. She estimates the mill uses 9 million bushels of wheat per year, bought from growers in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, but the demand for wheat will increase with the mill expansion. She expects the expansion will benefit growers in northeast Indiana.
“We will add a full-time agronomist, who will work to add wheat in crop rotations for local farmers,” Knowlton said. “A study at Michigan State University proposes that wheat added to crop rotation will boost corn production and promote soil health.”
Knowlton noted that flour milling is a stable industry because nearly every food product is made from flour in some form.
“Flour is in so many products,” she said. “We’ve seen changes, but it isn’t going anywhere. Flour consumption actually goes up as the economy declines. People eat at home more during a downturn.”
The expansion will allow Star of the West to partner with a supplier of microbe-resistant wheat that will eliminate cross-contamination in the flour that may prompt food product recalls.
The five-step technology will reduce bacterial loads up to 99% without chemicals. Knowlton said the technology is well vetted and use in other applications, but is new to flour milling.
The heat of baking eliminates the problem in some products, but Knowlton said the microbe-resistant flour is ready-to-eat without baking, so it can be used in ice creams or cookie doughs.
The milling expansion will modernize and automate some tasks, but is expected to add 13 new employees to the 25 already there. All equipment and fans will be under roof, so the new mill will be very quiet. Knowlton said a similar plant in Willshire, Ohio, has no noise audible outside of the building.
Head miller Derek Sanford supervises quality control and lab testing in the Ligonier mill. On Friday, he was testing for pH levels and the amount of chlorine present in the flour samples. He also tests ash levels because that affects the quality of the bake.
Gluten found in wheat is also key to a quality bake, Knowlton said.
“Gluten is necessary for strength during the bake,” she said. “It’s hard to create strength and light textures for baking without the gluten.”
Shoppers looking for Star of the West flour won’t find it on supermarket shelves. The company sells all its flour whole, in bulk, to food products manufacturers all over the eastern half of the United States. Flour goes to these manufacturers by train car load or tanker, to make, cookies, toaster pastries, crackers, pretzels, soups, and many other consumables.
A rail car can carry 190,000 pounds of flour; a tanker truck, 50,000 pounds. The Ligonier plant has its own rail spur off of the Norfolk Southern main line. Overhead chutes funnel the flour into the rail cars from storage bins above.
Star of the West Milling Company was founded in 1870 by Johann Matthias Hubinger in Frankemuth, Michigan. Today it has five flour mills in four states, and divisions in agronomy, dry bean processing, elevators that accept corn and beans as well as wheat and dry beans, and organics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.